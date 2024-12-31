Ashdod Port launches tech hub to find supply-chain solutions

Global shipping has been plagued with problems that started during the Covid pandemic and got worse with the Houthi attacks on vessels passing through the Middle East.

Slowdowns, spiraling costs and logistical difficulties have all put kinks in the supply chain, and this is bad for businesses and consumers across the world.

That’s why economic attachés from more than 40 countries came to the Port of Ashdod, southern Israel, in early December for the inauguration of a new maritime technology hub for startups specializing in supply-chain solutions.

The Ashdod Port Company has already supported some 100 startups since 2021, including in operations, logistics, cybersecurity and safety. Some of these technologies are already in operation at the Port of Ashdod as well as ports in locations such as Barcelona and ​​New Jersey.

The new technology hub supplements these ongoing efforts. And in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the startups will be able to use diplomatic and business infrastructures to introduce technologies to foreign ports.

According to a government decision, Ashdod Port Company may invest up to $55 million in the companies. It has so far made equity investments of some $3 million in five startups:

Chaired by Shai Agassi, formerly head of Israel’s defunct Better Place electric car network, Makalu Optics develops LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology that could give the port strong perception and planning capabilities.

Treedis develops and markets an advanced “digital twins” solution based on virtual and augmented reality with real-time connectivity features. Digital twins are virtual representations of an object or system for purposes such as simulation, testing, monitoring and maintenance.

FLYZ is developing an autonomous system that operates miniature drone robots with unique capabilities that enable the performance of complex tasks for long periods of time in a wide variety of scenarios, including security, safety and logistics. The company is executing projects in Israel and Singapore.

This startup’s automated system combines imagery with AI to identify damage in cars disembarking from ships, without the need for delays.

This cybersecurity company enables 30-second recovery from cyberattacks and failures.

Management of Ashdod Port Company with economic attachés at the launch of the maritime tech hub in December 2024. Photo courtesy of Ashdod Port Company

Chairman of the Port of Ashdod Board of Directors Shaul Schneider stated: “The port’s innovation department provides substantial added value and transforms the Port of Ashdod into a unique technology hub that serves the port itself, innovation in ports as a whole, and gives a significant boost to Israeli high-tech. This is another opportunity to produce change in the traditional industry and become an innovative port with groundbreaking solutions that serves as an example for ports around the world.”

Economic diplomates attending the launch ceremony came from countries including the United States, France, Japan, China, India, Belgium, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Hungary, Czechia, Chile and Slovakia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Director-General of Economics Yael Rabia Tzadok said that “the sea is a strategic asset for the Israeli economy, and serves as a central axis for trade, energy and innovation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sees great importance in promoting innovation in the field of maritime economy and developing collaborations, especially with the Port of Ashdod, which plays a considerable role in strengthening the Israeli economy and establishing its position in the international arena.”