Army chef goes viral on TikTok with watermelon videos

For the past few months, army chef Nissim Mizrachi has been posting videos on social media showing himself chopping up watermelons while doing incongruous dance moves.

The 36-year-old chef said he made the videos to help pass the time during his shifts as deputy head chef at the Lion of the Valley (47th) Battalion of the Israel Defense Forces.

“I have no special editing, no professional lighting; I film on my phone in the most spontaneous way there is,” he told the Hebrew language news site Ynet.

Nissim Mizrachi at his army kitchen with a watermelon. Photo courtesy of IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

TikTok

Late last month, after weeks and weeks of uploads, one of Mizrachi’s clips suddenly went viral on the TikTok social-media app.

The 20-second video gained over 50 million views within days, while Mizrachi’s TikTok account gained over 200,000 followers practically overnight.

Using a sped-up version of Dead or Alive’s 1985 hit “You Spin Me Round” as background music, Mizrachi is seen in the video passionately slicing a watermelon in his signature fashion.

As a result, dozens of TikTok users around the world have been uploading their own versions of the viral clip, including creators who have millions of followers.

Why watermelon?

Mizrachi began uploading the videos because the army was providing the kitchen “about 60 watermelons a week,” which he said was a “crazy” amount for one battalion.

But there was another reason, which was “to bring watermelon back to Israel after it became a Palestinian symbol,” he explained.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, the image of the fruit has been used as a symbol of Palestinian nationalism by activists who associate the watermelon colors with those of the flag of the Palestinian Authority.

It’s unclear if Mizrachi’s followers and those copying his videos understand the context of his content. His videos are not accompanied by any captions and he doesn’t speak in them.

Nissim Mizrachi, an army chef with 50 million TikTok views. Photo courtesy of IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

“I stay out of politics; I just want the hostages to return home, that’s the most important thing in the world,” he told Israel Hayom.

He added, however, that occasionally “free Palestine” comments appear underneath his videos posted by activists who mistakenly believe he is making a pro-Palestinian statement with watermelons.

New fruit, new dance

With the watermelon season almost over, Mizrachi said he is working on “a new dance with a new fruit.”

He admits that despite gaining millions of views, he doesn’t actually make money off of social media.

“I did not receive a shekel from TikTok; it’s not a thing in Israel,” he said.

Mizrachi’s goal is to get promoted from deputy to the head chef of his kitchen. “TikTok won’t earn me a pension,” he added.