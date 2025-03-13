Israeli anti-fraud company Shield was recently named a “visionary” by Gartner Magic Quadrant, a market research leader in the sphere of IT, in its 2025 report.

Shield empowers mobile apps and websites of financial institutions, including banks, to stop fraud attempts in the earliest stages with its AI-powered fraud intelligence platform.

The platform monitors, records and analyzes millions of daily, internal and external digital communications in accordance with strict regulatory requirements.

The forms of communication monitored include emails, messages, phone calls, Zoom and Microsoft Teams recordings, and many others.

The system enables organizations to detect fraud attempts committed via securities breaches, insider trading and other means. Anytime the system detects suspicious activity, it flags the interaction to be examined by the staff.

International financial institutions and companies have in recent years sustained great losses through falling victim to fraud, which required these organizations to pay millions in fines to various regulators, as well as in compensation to customers.

“Gartner’s recognition is a significant milestone for the company’s team and for me personally,” said Shiran Weitzman, Shield’s CEO, who cofounded the company with CTO Ofir Shabtai and CBO Eran Noam in 2018.

The company currently employs 160 workers across its offices in Ramat Gan, New York, London, Lisbon and Singapore.

“When we started, the supervision of fraud [by financial institutions] was characterized by inefficiency, use of outdated technologies, and difficulty adapting to evolving needs. We knew there was a better way to do things. I thank the ‘Shielders,’ our customers, who push us to improve every day, and the investors who believed and continue to believe in us.”

The platform can also be utilized to eradicate toxic work environments, as it can detect instances of racism, offensive language and harassment in company communications.