Ancient ring discovered by young hiker on Mount Carmel

In an exciting find, a 13-year-old boy uncovered an 1,800-year-old bronze ring during a family hike on Mount Carmel in Israel.

Yair Whiteson of Haifa stumbled upon the artifact while exploring an area near an ancient quarry site below Khirbet Shalala.

“I am curious about fossils and rocks and love to collect them,” Yair said. “While hiking, I noticed a small green item and picked it up.”



Initially mistaking the corroded object for a rusty bolt, the boy’s curiosity led him to take a closer look. “I thought about heating it, but then fortunately I understood it was a ring. At home, I saw it had an image on it,” he said.

The Whiteson family promptly contacted the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) to report the discovery.

Yair Whiteson with the ancient ring he found while hiking. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

Experts from the IAA have identified the engraving as a depiction of Minerva, the Roman goddess of war and wisdom, also known as Athena in Greek mythology.

The ring, believed to date back to the seconnd or third century CE, likely belonged to a woman or girl during the late Roman period.

“On this beautiful ring, preserved in its entirety, is the image of a helmeted naked figure. In one hand she holds a shield, and a spear in the other,” explained Eitan Klein, from the IAA’s Unit for the Prevention of Antiquities Robbery, adding that this representation of Minerva “was very popular during the Roman period in the Land of Israel.”

The archeological site where the ring was found, Khirbet Shalala, has been the subject of previous excavations and surveys. This new discovery adds valuable information to the existing archeological record.

Khirbet Shalala (Mishmar HaCarmel Farm) on Mount Carmel. Photo by Nir Distelfeld/Israel Antiquities Authority

In recognition of his responsible actions, Yair received a Good Citizenry commendation from the IAA. The young discoverer and his family were also treated to a tour of the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem.

The ancient ring will be put on display for visitors as part of the IAA’s summer tours at the Schottenstein Campus. This exhibit offers the public a unique opportunity to view this remarkable piece of history firsthand.