Ancient grape varieties could save wine from climate change

Winemakers facing the adverse effects of climate change should revive ancient wine grape varieties that survived for centuries in Israel’s Negev Desert, say experts at the University of Haifa.

They should also employ some of the traditional techniques honed by generations of ancient growers.

Grapevines are particularly sensitive to variations in climate. They need consistent sunlight for sugar maturation, enough water for acidity development, and plenty of sun exposure to enhance the tannins that contribute to a wine’s taste and mouthfeel.

Even a slight disruption can adversely affect the quality and yield. If some of the more alarming forecasts of global temperature increases prove to be correct, much of the winemaking world will have to radically re-think how it operates.

Propagations of living landrace relic grapes at a heritage nursery at Moshav Shekefin the Negev,are inspected by nursery manager and research colleague Assaf Bashan. They are clones of relic grapes endemic to the region sourced during the researchers’ fieldwork in the Western Negev. Photo courtesy of University of Haifa

But researchers at the university’s School of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures believe they can help, by re-introducing cultivated varieties of grape that stood the test of time and withstood the Negev’s arid conditions.

They have managed to revive a number of cultivars – cultivated varieties – of grapevine that were propagated by ancient growers over many centuries through grafting, selective breeding and other techniques.

And they have learned the methods these growers used to tackle the challenges of a hostile environment.

“Our findings suggest that reviving and incorporating historical cultivars, along with the agronomic practices that supported their growth, can significantly enhance the resilience of vineyards in the face of climate change,” said Joshua Schmidt, joint lead researcher.

“Vineyards are an inherently long-term investment, and understanding the historical context of viticulture in arid regions like the Negev can provide modern winemakers with essential insights.”

Young grapevines await planting at the heritage nursery at Moshav Shekef. Researchers plant the vines according to methods used in traditional vineyards in the region, tended to with modern agricultural methods, and monitor their responses to the renewal process. Photo courtesy of University of Haifa

He and fellow lead researcher Prof. Guy Bar-Oz have published the findings of their decade-long study in the peer-reviewed journal Horticulturae.

They detail how ancient grape varieties thrived in the Negev for centuries, and they suggest that reintroducing them could play a key role in the future viability of wine production.

Their research team of bioarcheologists, cultural historians, paleogenetics, ethnographers, and wine experts found and revived several grapevine cultivars after interviewing local farmers and analyzing ancient DNA from grape remnants.

“By understanding how past farmers successfully navigated the challenges of their environment, we can inform current practices, enhance the sustainability of the wine industry at a time when it is under significant threat, and preserve the rich viticultural histories and lineages in wine-growing regions,” said Bar-Oz.

“This research underscores the significance of historical knowledge in contemporary agriculture.”