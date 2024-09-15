A new conversational AI assistant has been launched to help software developers.

It’s designed to take care of repetitive tasks so they can focus on more strategic and innovative work and get things done faster.

Kubiya, the startup behind the AI Teammates technology, is headquartered in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv.

AI Teammates allows software engineers to provide instructions through human-like conversations, thus reducing their workloads, streamlining workflows and increasing efficiency.

Kubiya says thousands of developers, including engineering teams at A+E Networks (media and entertainment), Morse (workforce automation), and other mature startups are delegating critical production tasks to AI Teammates.

“What Kubiya has done is allow us to really do end-to-end automation by writing code in just simple English language,” said Neeraj Mendiratta, VP of platform engineering at A+E Networks.

“Kubiya has really helped us to drive a lot of efficiency and reduce the time for us to fix failures.”

Kubiya was cofounded in 2022 by CEO Amit Eyal Govrin, who repeatedly found DevOps (development and operations) teams were getting bogged down with tasks that could — and should — have been automated.

He and CTO Shaked Askayo set about addressing the problem with a solution in which humans do the thinking, and machines do the hard work and repetitive tasks. AI Teammates integrates seamlessly into current processes.

The company raised $6 million in seed funding and has just announced an additional $6 million raised.

US-based venture capital firm Heavybit led Kubiya’s current financing, with participation by Israel-based Hyperwise VC.

Heavybit General Partner Jesse Robbins said: “Delegation is the new automation. Kubiya’s groundbreaking AI Teammates gives people … new superpowers by delegating boring repetitive tasks and nuisances so they can focus on what matters.

“Amit and Shaked are years ahead of anything else I’ve seen and are already rolling out to enterprise customers in production.”