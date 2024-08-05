A new “vaccine” is being developed to protect fruit and vegetables from rot.

Over a third of all fresh produce globally – 1.3 billion tons, an estimated $940 billion of crops — ends up as waste after it’s harvested. One reason for postharvest loss is crop diseases (fungal pathogens).

Every year, farmers spend $17 billion on fungicides. They also treat crops with chemicals to prolong their shelf life after harvest. Some additionally use biological solutions or grow genetically modified crops.

But these methods all have significant drawbacks.

HarvestR, a startup based in southern Israel, is working on an innovative vaccine that’s sprayed on crops, containing special molecules known as dsRNA.

The dsRNA molecules (double-stranded ribonucleic acid) effectively jam the signals that the disease needs to make its proteins and survive.

The vaccine penetrates the harmful pathogens and disrupts the transmission of information encoded in messenger genes (mRNA) that allows it to multiply.

Range of vaccines

The company is developing a range of vaccines, each designed to control a different disease that affects a particular crop.

“The advantage of dsRNA technology is that it negates the need for chemicals harmful to the environment and human health,” according to the company.

“It precisely targets the pathogen, without harming health-promoting organisms, and stops fungal species from developing a resistance.”

HarvestR CEO and founder Gal Admati said: “The current situation is unsustainable, and the world needs sustainable, effective and environmentally friendly solutions to reduce waste, improve yield and promote food security.”

HarvestR CEO and founder Gal Admati, left, and R&D Manager Yael Bar-Lavan. Photo by Nikolas Smirnov

The crop vaccines are currently in advanced stages of research and development.

HarvestR aims to complete commercial testing within eight months and could have the product ready for the market by 2027.

Competing with the big boys

“We believe that establishing a new startup based on dsRNA technology will enable reduction of crop loss due to fungal rot, shelf-life extension of fruit and vegetables, and reduced food waste — and thus lower the cost of living,” said Jacob Mualem, CEO of Kidum, a division of the governmental Volcani Center for agricultural research that specializes in turning agricultural research into commercial products.

“Additionally, the technology will reduce the use of detrimental chemicals. We believe that the technology will also provide solutions for fungal pathogens in preharvest applications.”

HarvestR, founded last December, is competing with Bayer, Syngenta, GreenLight Biosciences and other global manufacturers in an agrichemical market valued at $280 billion a year.

It is part of the InNegev Incubator that promotes startup collaborations with industry, academia and financial institutions.HarvestR is supported by the Israel Innovation Authority and has so far raised $400,000.