As the epicenter of three monotheistic religions, it’s no surprise that Israel is a place where some kind of holiday spirit can be discovered pretty much all year round.

From Jewish celebrations and festivals that are recognized as public holidays, to customs honoring long standing traditions of Christian and Muslim holidays – Israel’s diverse modern landscape, historical devotion and venerated sanctity make it an interesting spot to enjoy a variety of holiday traditions.

Whatever your religious background or level of observance, this guide will provide you with the basics for what to expect when visiting Israel during holidays throughout the year.

From feasts to fasts, and everything in between- we’ll highlight major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays and what their significance means today.

We’ll also point out some not-to-miss events that are unique to the Israel experience, so whether you come to join in, watch and observe, or (understandably) are anticipating how to avoid crowds, you’ll be a little more in-the-know when it comes to how holidays are celebrated in Israel today.

We’ll dive into:

Jewish & national holidays celebrated in Israel

Israel’s government recognizes most religious Jewish holidays and festivals as public holidays, as well as a few that were established since the founding of the modern state.

These holidays are based on the Hebrew calendar, a lunar calendar where the months are calculated based on the moon’s cycle. While the Gregorian calendar gets its start in January, the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) kicks off on the first of the Hebrew month Tishrei, which typically falls during September or October.

One of the interesting things about seeing how Jewish holidays are celebrated today is that while there’s a strong connection to years of tradition, modern Israeli culture is very much alive and evolving in its own right, often leading us to integrate fresh ideas, perspectives and interpretations of venerated Torah rituals.

In Israel, holiday celebrations can be religious, traditional or secular, and include various interpretations, foods and customs from people who have immigrated to Israel from all over the world. All of these diverse rituals are embraced during the Jewish holidays.

Holidays in Israel dates for 2025

The high holidays: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot

Religious or not, every Israeli gets ready to celebrate when the high holidays come around. Also known as the high holy days, this refers to the period of the year when Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot and Simchat Torah are celebrated.

During the high holidays everyday life shifts into festivity to celebrate a fresh new year, and it’s equally as joyful as it is solemn. Israel is full of tourists at this time, and its citizens generally consider this an extended holiday month where you’ll find many traveling, visiting religious sites and taking part in the festive customs with family and friends.

Fun fact: In the workplace, prior to the high holidays, the phrase “acharei hachagim” is a common one to hear in Israel. This basically refers to the concept of not starting big new projects, or putting off heavy tasks, until after the holidays are finished.

Thinking of visiting Israel during the holidays? Check out our resources for celebrating the high holidays in Israel.

Rosh Hashana

Whether you’re wandering through Jerusalem’s beautiful stone streets or relaxing on Tel Aviv’s beaches, the fresh energy of Rosh Hashana is always palpable in Israel.

Rosh Hashanah, which literally means “Head of the Year,” marks the Jewish New Year and the start of the Hebrew Calendar. In Israel, it’s a two day celebration when reflection and renewal are embraced, transforming the country into a tapestry of festive energy.

For many, the heart of Rosh Hashana is the evening seder, where family and friends gather around tables brimming with symbolic dishes.

Before diving into the feast, many take turns saying blessings for the new year—traditionally, each blessing is connected to a specific food, the most famous being the apple dipped in honey for “a sweet new year.”

Today, the diversity of modern Israeli society reveals itself during this holiday. Most Israelis enjoy festive meals and family reunions, while observant Jews will also attend synagogue services and in secular communities, it’s a chance for a yom kef (“fun day”) of hiking, day trips or beaches.

No matter what they’re eating or how they’re celebrating the new year, Israelis during this period – up until the holiday of Sukkot – can be counted on to greet each other with a Shana Tova (“Happy New Year”) or, for the really stringent, a Shana Tova u’metuka (A Sweet and Happy New Year).

Read more: 9 things you didn’t know about Rosh Hashanah.

Yom Kippur

While Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) is a somber one, it’s also a day that transforms the country in ways you won’t see anywhere else in the world. Just a week following the busy Rosh Hashana holidays, one of the most striking features of Yom Kippur is the utter silence.

Nearly everything in Israel shuts down completely – there’s no public transportation or open businesses, and even Ben Gurion Airport closes its skies.

For observant and traditional Jews, the day revolves around fasting and prayer. Beginning at sunset with the Kol Nidre ceremony, many spend most of the 25-hour holiday in synagogue reflecting and seeking forgiveness.

The prayer day culminates with the Neilah service and a triumphant blast of the Shofar (ram’s horn), followed by a meal to break the fast.

Meanwhile, secular Israelis have their own venerable tradition: biking.

Taking advantage of car-free streets, children and adults reclaim the roads for an epic ride on their bicycles. In cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, you’ll witness thousands riding through the unbothered streets—a quite moving scene when you consider it is the embodiment of a relatively new Jewish tradition.

Last but not least, during this period, you’ll hear people wish each other G’mar Hatima Tova (“May you be sealed in the Book of Life”).

Yom Kippur’s surreal atmosphere might be one of the more unique and meaningful experiences in Israel. Whether participating with bikes, prayer or simple observation – the holiday in Israel offers a powerful pause in a busy world.

Read more: 10 things you need to know about Yom Kippur.

Israelis take to the deserted streets on Yom Kippur. Photo short in Haifa by RnDms, via Shutterstock

Sukkot and Simchat Torah

Just days after the solemn, other-worldly experience of Yom Kippur, Israel bursts into the buoyant energy of Sukkot.

Almost everywhere you look, you can spot sukkot (temporary shelters) popping up on balconies, courtyards and sidewalks- each decorated in their own way. This is particularly common in religious neighborhoods, or a city like Jerusalem, where for many these charming structures become the center of family life.

Another distinctive feature of Sukkot is the appearance of the four species—a bouquet which observant Jews carefully choose for themselves that includes an etrog (citron), lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle) and arava (willow).

During the holiday, there’s a tradition to shake these in a symbolic gesture accompanied by prayer.

Of course, modern Israelis have embraced the trendy culinary potential of Sukkot’s nature-driven heritage. For example, ingredients like the etrog can be found on the menu of popular restaurants, cafes and bars- whether its etrog-infused cocktails, etrog jam or artisanal etrog liqueurs.

Sukkot perfectly showcases Israel’s blend of traditional and secular ways of celebrating.

Beyond religious observance, the country transforms into a nationwide yom kef (“fun day”).

Hikers take to the trails, campers set-up camp, beaches fill up, and site-seeing spots overflow with local and international tourists. For many secular Israelis, it’s simply a beloved vacation week to enjoy nature and culture.

The festivities of Sukkot culminate with Simchat Torah, a holiday that marks the completion of the weekly Torah reading cycle and the joy of beginning it anew.

This is a time when synagogues and streets fill with dancing, singing and enthusiastic Torah recitations – a joyful finale to this season of celebration that visitors of all backgrounds can appreciate.

Read more: 10 things you need to know about Sukkot.

A street full of Sukkot, in the religious neighborhood of Sorotzkin in Jerusalem on October 15, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Sigd

The colorful holiday of Sigd, which is celebrated 50 days after Yom Kippur on the 29th of the Hebrew month Cheshvan, is a unique holiday originating from the Ethiopian Jewish community (Beta Yisrael).

The special day commemorates a renewal of the covenant between the Jewish people, God and the Torah.

If you’re visiting Israel during Sigd, you’ll likely see Ethiopian Jews gathering in Jerusalem, particularly at the Western Wall or Armon HaNatziv promenade where they have a view of the Temple Mount.

Here, religious leaders read from the books of Exodus, Nechemia and Ezra while blessing their community. Afterwards, families return home to enjoy festive meals with traditional Ethiopian dishes like injera and fuul.

What makes Sigd particularly fascinating is its powerful symbolism.

For Ethiopian Jews who dreamed of returning to Jerusalem centuries before immigrating to Israel, Sigd represents the fulfillment of this ancient prayer.

Since becoming an official Israeli holiday in 2008, it’s transformed from an obscure tradition to a celebrated part of Israeli culture.

Today, Israeli children learn about Sigd in school, and the holiday offers a wonderful opportunity for the Ethiopian community to share their unique heritage with broader Israeli society.

Learn more about the holiday of Sigd.

Ethiopian Jews take part in a prayer for the annual Sigd holiday at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade overlooking Jerusalem on November 28, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Hanukkah

As the beloved festival of lights, Hanukkah truly illuminates Israel’s winter nights. Starting on the 25th of Kislev (typically falling during November or December), this eight-day celebration commemorates the Maccabee’s victory over the Greeks in the 2nd century BCE – and famously, the miracle of oil that burned for eight days.

Hanukkah in Israel is marked most notably by the lighting of a Hanukkiah, or menorahs, at sundown—a tradition most Israelis, secular and religious alike, take part in.

Starting with one candle, a new light is added each evening throughout the eight day festival, and menorahs are typically faced toward the outdoors for passersby to witness.

If you have the chance, it’s a magical experience to simply walk around a city like Jerusalem and gaze at the menorahs on display. Not to mention, you’ll often have the chance to join a candle lighting ceremony yourself or take part in impromptu holiday singing.

Beyond the nightly candle lighting ritual, the Jewish miracle of oil is honored in a culinary way, too.

While this isn’t unique to the country, Hanukkah is synonymous with indulgent fried foods, and this aspect has become particularly exaggerated in Israel (no complaints here).

The most popular of these include latkes (potato pancakes), sfinge (a Moroccan-style donut) and beloved sufganiyot (jelly donuts).

But there’s no doubt about it, sufganiyot reign supreme in this country.

With Israelis consuming over 5 million sufganiyot in a single Hanukkah season, bakeries these days compete to create the most innovative flavors—from classic jam-filled and decadent chocolate, to pistachio cream, Oreo-stuffed and oh-so-many more varieties to choose from.

Learn more about the festival of lights in Israel with 8 fun facts about Hanukkah.

Tu b’shvat

Imagine walking through Israel in late January or February and spotting delicate white-pink almond blossoms against the mild winter landscape. This magical moment signals Tu B’Shvat, the “New Year for the Trees,” which falls on the 15th of the Hebrew month of Shevat—the perfect time to celebrate nature’s renewal in the Holy Land.

Tu B’Shvat puts fruits and vegetables in the spotlight, making it particularly cherished by vegans and vegetarians.

Locals don’t have the day off for this Israeli holiday, but usually celebrate at home, work or school with special meals featuring seasonal and dried fruits (particularly those native to Israel, such as dates, figs and pomegranates).

Many make a point to try a new fruit they haven’t tasted yet in the season, allowing them to recite a special prayer called Shehecheyanu, a blessing of gratitude.

There’s also a tradition of planting trees in Israel. This started with Zionist influence in the late 19th century and has resulted in an impressive 250 million trees planted across the country.

Today, Tu B’Shvat represents more than just a celebration- it’s become Israel’s unofficial environmental awareness day.

Many take the opportunity to participate in ecological discussions, nature hikes and community planting events, signifying a living connection between people and the land.

Read more: 10 things you didn’t know about Tu B’Shvat.

Purim

Celebrated on the 14th of the Hebrew month Adar (with Jerusalem’s Shushan Purim taking place the day after), Purim commemorates how Queen Esther and Mordechai saved the Jewish people from destruction in the times of ancient Persia.

There’s nothing quite like Purim in Israel – the entire country is transformed into one massive carnival, streets are filled with people in costume and everything is, what we call, hafuk (upside down!).

While Purim is often compared to Halloween because of the costumes and partying spirit, it carries distinct and deeply respected traditions of its own.

For example, many Israelis attend public readings of the Megillah (Book of Esther) and join festive Seudas (meals) with family and friends, while the streets are abuzz with people delivering mishloach manot (gift baskets) to loved ones and giving charity to those in need.

No Purim celebration is complete without hamantaschen. These triangle-shaped pastries represent Haman’s hat (or ears), and are filled with everything from traditional poppy seeds and chocolate to trendy savory fillings.

Perhaps most important, though, is the commandment to get drunk.

Yep, you read it right- Jewish tradition commands individuals to drink until they can’t distinguish between “blessed is Mordechai” and “cursed is Haman,” which explains why you’ll find religious scholars and secular Israelis alike celebrating with unusual abandon.

Read more: 14 very important things you didn’t know about Purim.

Passover (Pesach)

Passover (Pesach) is a week-long holiday that transforms Israel each Spring – typically in March or April, it falls on the 15th of the Hebrew month of Nissan.

It’s one of the most celebrated Jewish holidays in the world, commemorating the Jewish Exodus from Egypt and marked with the distinctive tradition of eating matzah (unleavened bread) to recall the Israelites’ hasty departure from slavery.

In Israel, as soon as Purim ends, the Passover preparations begin – with many people starting the fascinating (or tedious, depending on how much you like cleaning) ritual of cleaning their homes from chametz (leavened bread) weeks before the holiday starts.

Supermarkets also start their preparations, covering all products that aren’t kosher for Passover with plastic sheets so they can’t be purchased by customers during the holiday, a surreal sight by any stretch of the imagination.

The highlight of Passover is Seder night, where families and friends gather to retell the Exodus story accompanied by a festive, ritual meal.

Every family celebrates their Seder uniquely- some race through the readings to reach dinner quickly, while others engage in deep discussions until well after midnight.

At least one Haggadah (storybook) is handy at the table to guide a sequence of the evening.

These physical books include not only the traditional Seder text, but also unique illustrations and commentary to help individuals connect in meaningful, even contemporary, ways. A Seder plate is also typically present with its symbolic foods- bitter herbs, charoset, and more- facilitating a multisensory experience to bring ancient history to life each year.

Visiting Israel during Passover, albeit being a crowded tourist season, offers a special glimpse into modern Jewish life, too.

With schools and many workplaces closed, Israelis take the opportunity to staycation, packing into national parks and historical sites to foster a festive atmosphere across the country.

Restaurants these days, particularly in Jerusalem, showcase innovative kosher-for-Passover cuisine.

In the past, Passover food was nothing to brag about, but today Israel has become an unexpected culinary destination for those foodies who have celiac disease, gluten intolerance, or are stringent about not eating bread.

Though in past years it was hard to buy gluten products during Passover, today bread can still be found in cities like Tel Aviv.

Read more: 10 things you didn’t know about Passover.

Yom Ha’Zikaron and Yom Ha’atzmaut

Yom Ha’Zikaron and Yom Ha’Atzmaut are two deeply connected national holidays in Israel, observed back-to-back each spring. While they’re not in the Jewish calendar, each was established after the founding of Israel’s modern state.

Yom Ha’Zikaron is Israel’s Memorial Day, a solemn holiday dedicated to remembering fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

The mood across the country is heavy and emotional, with nationwide sirens sounding twice—once in the evening and once in the morning – to bring the whole country to a standstill and inspire a moment of reflection.

Schools, businesses and entertainment venues are closed on Yom Ha’Zikaron, with many ceremonies held at cemeteries and military sites throughout the country.

But as the sun sets on Yom Ha’Zikaron, the country’s sorrow transforms into celebration with Yom Ha’Atzmaut (Israel’s Independence Day).

The day marks Israel’s independence, and is marked with festive ceremonies, air force flyovers, parades, and barbecues that put the country’s national pride on full display.

For those who are unfamiliar with Israel, the transition between these two days may feel jarring- but for Israelis, it’s a powerful reminder that without the sacrifices made by many, there wouldn’t be a state of Israel to celebrate.

Experiencing these holidays offers a profound sense of unity and resilience, and offers a glimpse into how this small country honors both loss and life.

People at the beach in Tel Aviv watch the military airshow as part of Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, April 26, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Lag B’omer

Lag B’omer is a minor religious holiday that takes place on the 18th of the Hebrew month of Iyar. The holiday honors a revered Jewish scholar, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, marking the day of his death.

It also marks the 33rd day of counting the Omer, signifying the end of a four-week mourning period where many religious Jews avoid cutting their or joining in on celebratory events.

In Israel, the most iconic tradition of Lag B’Omer is bonfires, which light up across the country all night as groups gather to celebrate, cook, drink and sing.

The most popular of these takes place in Meron, where Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is buried.

In recent years, local authorities across Israel have been encouraging people to set less bonfires as these have a hazardous impact on air quality.

For many religious communities, it’s an auspicious day, often inspiring outdoor events, weddings and, famously, the traditional upsherin (or, first haircut) for three year old boys.

Shavuot

Cheese lovers, get excited, because Shavuot is the Jewish holiday for you.

Celebrated each year on the 6th of the Hebrew month Sivan, Shavuot is a vibrant mix of religious traditions and modern celebrations.

Originally, the holiday was celebrated as an agricultural festival marking the wheat harvest and the first fruit offerings in the times of the Temple, and it also commemorates the moment Jews received the Torah at Mount Sinai.

In religious communities, Shavuot is an occasion to immerse in all-night Torah study. Synagogues, yeshivas and individual groups across the country participate in classes and learning sessions until sunrise, and you’ll find that thousands in Jerusalem will walk to the Western Wall at dawn to pray.

Even secular Israelis have adapted to the tradition, participating in all-nighters to dive into topics like philosophy, mysticism and culture.

But let’s not forget what’s really important about this holiday: the all-out lactose fest.

There are many explanations for why it’s become tradition to eat dairy-centric meals on Shavuot—from its agricultural roots celebrating fresh produce, to symbolic ideas such as the likening of Torah’s spiritual sustenance to the nourishing qualities of milk.

Whatever the reason, festive Shavuot tables are usually brimming with cheeses, quiches, blintzes, cheesecakes and more, making it a dairy-lovers paradise.

Read more: 8 fun facts about Shavuot in Israel.

Cheesecake on sale at Lehamim Bakery in Tel Aviv. Photo by Natalie Selvin

Tisha b’av

Tisha b’Av, which literally means the 9th of Av (the second to last Hebrew month on the calendar), typically falls in the months of July or August in Israel.

Of course, these long and hot summer days are the perfect time to fast (not!), which is what Tisha b’Av is mostly all about.

This holiday is considered the saddest day in the Jewish calendar, and the mood in religious communities in Israel is generally mournful, quiet and solemn.

Tisha b’Av marks the tragic destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem, and its ominous energy also recalls other historical calamities in Jewish history- for example, the expulsion of Jews from Spain in 1942.

This is not so much a holiday as it is a spiritual day of mourning in Israel, and it’s typically recognized only in religious or traditional Jewish circles, though shops, restaurants and entertainment venues do close.

Tisha b’Av is observed with a day-long fast, which starts and ends at sundown, and a number of rules that are followed: On top of not eating or drinking, observant Jews refrained from washing, applying creams and wearing leather. It’s also traditional to hear the book of Lamentations, which mourns the destruction of Jerusalem.

Tu B’Av

Tu B’Av, occurring on the 15th day of the Hebrew month Av, is Israel’s enchanting day of love – one that’s been celebrating romance long before Hallmark.

As tradition has it, during the times when the Jewish Temple existed, Tu B’Av was a day when unmarried women would dress in white garments and dance in the vineyards hoping to find their prospective male match.

There are no strong prayers or customs associated with Tu B’Av today – but the Talmud does describe it as one of the happiest days of the year, and religious Jews mark the day by omitting prayers of lamentation from their daily recitations.

After centuries of relative obscurity, Tu B’Av has experienced a revival in today’s Israel.

There’s a festive, albeit hyper-commercialized, atmosphere in the air and secular and religious Israelis alike partake in the holiday’s romantic aspects.

You can probably picture the pseudo Valentine’s Day vibes: restaurants offering special couples’ menus, hotels promoting romantic packages and entertainment venues hosting special events or performances. Stores fill up with romantic merchandise and it has become more common for couples to exchange gifts – yup, much like on Valentine’s Day.

Christian holidays celebrated in Israel

Although Christian holidays aren’t recognized public holidays in Israel, these special times bring together hundreds of thousands and create a unique atmosphere in the country.

While popular Christian holidays like Christmas haven’t made the same cultural impact as in other Western countries (though enthusiasm for Christmas decorations is certainly growing!), they still hold a significant meaning for both local communities and visitors.

Whether it’s Easter or Christmas, Holy Land’s significance in Christianity is still palpable today, and these holidays are a chance to witness a unique atmosphere as local Christian Arabs, expats and tourists come together.

In cities with big Christian populations, like Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth, the holidays are celebrated with festive activities, church services and religious processions.

The nearly 200,000 Christian residents living in Israel are entitled to take time off to participate in celebrations and religious events, while thousands of international visitors make pilgrimage to Israel to mark Christian holidays throughout the year.

Israel’s abundance of significant monuments, historical sites and ancient churches makes it a natural destination for Chrisitan travelers, especially during the holidays.

Secular, Orthodox, Protestant and Catholic communities often come to participate in momentous festivities and tours for what is for many a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the Holy Land.

Christmas

While Christmas isn’t as mainstream in Israel as it is in Western countries, Israel’s central role in the biblical story makes it a meaningful destination for holiday celebrations. Christmas falls on December 25th for most Christian denominations, while Orthodox Christians in Israel celebrate the Nativity on January 7th. On Christmas and the merry days leading up to it, you’ll find religious masses, tree-lighting ceremonies and festive events throughout the country.

Bethlehem stands out as one of the most iconic destinations for celebrating Christmas in Israel. Here, Manger Square and The Church of Nativity (where it’s believed Jesus was born) fill up with worshippers for special services, and visitors from around the world attend a crowded midnight mass on Christmas Eve. Nazareth and Haifa are also popular destinations at this time, where vibrant parades and charming holiday markets add to the Christmas spirit.

Across the country, people can participate in festive Christmas events, enjoying Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, religious services, festivals and more. At Jerusalem’s YMCA, a weeklong holiday fair is accompanied by a tree-lighting and special Christmas concert that’s attended by locals and tourists of diverse backgrounds. Many Christians visiting Jerusalem at this time will also take the opportunity to visit Ein Karem, a beautiful spot just outside the city where it’s said John the Baptist was born.

Read more: Our complete guide to Christmas in Israel.

Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday kicks off the start of “Holy Week” in the Christian calendar during this springtime period – a series of events that mark the Easter season. Jerusalem serves as a particular focal point for Palm Sunday celebrations, especially in the Christian Quarter of the Old City.

One of the highlights is a reenactment of Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem, where thousands of pilgrims make the journey from the Church of Bethpage to the Mount of Olives, continuing through the Via Dolorosa.

During the meaningful procession, which also passes landmarks like the Church of All Nations and Saint Anne’s Church, participants can be seen singing hymns and carrying palm fronds as they walk.

The journey culminates with Palm Sunday prayers at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre – an event that’s particularly covered by local and visiting worshippers alike, although this service takes place in churches throughout the country.

Christian pilgrims take part in the traditional Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90

Good Friday

Good Friday, observed the Friday before Easter Sunday, commemorates Jesus’ crucifixion. Throughout Israel, Christian communities mark this solemn day with religious services and mass is held in churches all day and night. But one of the most significant celebrations of this holy day can be found in Jerusalem: this is known as the Good Friday Procession.

Catholics and Protestants gather for this deeply symbolic walk, tracing Jesus’ final journey from his sentencing to his crucifixion.

If you’re wandering through Jerusalem’s ancient streets on Good Friday, you’re sure to witness thousands of pilgrims carrying crosses, chanting prayers and moving reverently along the Via Dolorosa. Participants of this walk traditionally pause at each of the Stations of the Cross before concluding with a special mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre – a particularly meaningful spot for the conclusion of the day, since it’s believed to be where Jesus was laid to rest.

Easter Sunday

Easter stands as one of the most significant Christian holidays in Israel. Unlike in Western countries, you won’t find commercial trappings like Cadbury eggs, Easter egg hunts or Peeps—instead, there’s a holiday experience that’s deeply rooted in its religious significance.

Commemorating Jesus’ resurrection, Easter represents one of the holiest days for both local Christians and visitors to the Holy Land.

Pilgrims from across the globe converge in Israel to attend Easter Sunday services held in Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant churches throughout the country, particularly visiting those in Nazareth, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, where many events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection are said to take place, Easter takes on an especially profound dimension. Here, some of the most popular services are held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and The Garden Tomb.

After mass, Christians typically gather for joyful and festive meals, whether at religious sites or in private homes, marking the pinnacle of the Christian calendar with community and reverence.

The Feast of the Ascension

Forty days after Easter Sunday, The Feast of the Ascension commemorates Jesus’ ascension into heaven. The holiday is celebrated throughout Israel by Catholics, Orthodox Christians and several Protestant denominations.

At the Mount of Olives, the Chapel of the Ascension serves as the primary site for religious observance on this holiday.

The Crusader-era structure, built in the 12th century, is sacred to both Christians and Muslims, and holds significance for Christians as it is said to stand on the traditional location of Jesus’ ascension. Inside, a stone slab is believed to bear his footprint from the moment he rose to heaven.

Throughout the day, services featuring prayers, hymns and processions take place, culminating in a special midnight vigil that holds a particular significance for Eastern Orthodox Christians. The celebrations for the Feast of Ascension often include festive meals and picnics with a unique “bird” theme (since Christ “flew” to heaven on this day). If you happen to participate in one of these local feasts, you may enjoy traditional dishes featuring chicken, quail or duck as part of this symbolic tradition.

Muslim holidays celebrated in Israel

In Israel, Muslim holidays are a chance to blend together religious devotion with cultural traditions, creating vibrant celebrations particularly in cities with significant Muslim populations.

While these are not public holidays in the predominantly Jewish country, they’re recognized and observant Muslims typically take days off work or school, while many Muslim-owned businesses close or operate on limited hours. These observances hold deep importance for Israel’s Muslim community- which is nearly 2 million people strong – making Islam the second-largest religion in Israel.

Muslim holidays in Israel are widely celebrated throughout Arab and mixed communities. For the most authentic experience, many tend to visit predominantly Muslim areas like East Jerusalem or the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Non-Muslim Israelis also appreciate these celebrations by enjoying traditional foods, learning about customs or participating in festive events and rituals.

Mawlid al-Nabi: Mohammed’s Birthday

Mawlid al-Nabi celebrates the birth of the Prophet Mohammed during the third month of the Islamic calendar. In Israel, this significant holiday is observed with a blend of spiritual devotion and festive traditions.

Central to this holiday is the recitation of narratives describing Mohammed’s birth and life. These stories typically begin with the creation of the Light of Mohammed, continue through his miraculous birth and highlight key aspects of his prophecies and legacy. Communities often organize religious lectures to share these traditions.

While some Muslims observe the holiday privately at home or in local mosques, others participate in public ceremonies, decorate their homes and join in social gatherings that honor the prophet’s influence and teachings.

Across Jerusalem and Nazareth, for example, mosques are beautifully illuminated for the occasion – and especially in the Old City and at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Muslims gather for special prayers and events. The mosque’s courtyard becomes a vibrant meeting point for celebrating together, and many spend their holiday in the city shopping for sweets and gifts for children.

Isra’ wal Mi’raj: Ascension of Mohammed

Also known as Lailat al-Mi’raj, this holiday commemorates Mohamed’s night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem, and his ascension into heaven.

Throughout Israel, this spiritually significant day is marked by prayers and community gatherings. Since Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City are believed to be the location where Mohammed ascended to heaven – these sites stand at the center of these celebrations today.

Thousands of Muslims from across Israel visit these sacred locations for special evening prayers, while religious scholars can be seen delivering sermons that recount the story of the Night Journey, bringing the profound narrative to life for today’s worshipers.

In other areas of the country with significant Muslim populations, such as Nazareth, Umm al-Fahm, Rahat and Jaffa, communities gather for special prayers and recitations of the Quran in local mosques.

Many Muslims also observe a voluntary fast on this day, and schools, businesses and government offices in Muslim-majority areas often close.

Ramadan

Thousands of Muslim worshipers attend the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan, at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, March 15, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a deeply spiritual time for Muslims that marks the revelation of the Quran.

Across Israel, observant Muslims fast during this month from sunrise to sunset, embracing not only physical discipline but also a commitment to self-restraint, kindness and spiritual reflection. While fasts often represent atonement on religious holidays, Ramadan is focused on purification of the body and mind.

As the sun sets on each day of Ramadan, families and friends gather for Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, sustains those fasting throughout the day. Both of these meals are full of traditional dishes, and in the evenings, there’s a special festive spirit as everyone enjoys traditional dishes, joy and celebration.

Special prayers are recited each evening of the holiday, culminating in the Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power) during the final days of the festival, where tens of thousands gather at Al-Aqsa mosque to worship together.

Ramadan is a holiday recognized by religious and secular Muslims alike, and it transforms Muslim-majority areas into lively hubs of celebration.

Markets stay open late selling Ramadan lanterns, sweets and festive foods, while the streets glow with decorative lights.

In Jerusalem’s Old City and East Jerusalem, many will gather in the Muslim Quarter to celebrate the event with food, music and vibrant displays – while if the weather permits, it’s typical for families to take this time off work and school to enjoy outdoor day activities, like hiking or visiting the beach.

Eid al-Fitr

Celebrated at the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr marks the joyous finale of the holiday—a three-day celebration filled with prayer, feasting and togetherness.

After a month of fasting, Muslims across Israel come together for festive meals, gift-giving and acts of charity, with prayer playing a central role in the holiday’s observance.

The holiday is a time for renewal, happiness and gratitude, marking the transition from fasting to celebration in a truly festive way.

In cities with large Muslim communities in Israel, the Eid al-Fitr atmosphere is electric. Markets and streets burst with life, decorated with lights and filled with the scents of traditional Eid delicacies.

It’s a time when everyone’s dressed in their best, most businesses are closed, and children often receive gifts or money.

In Jerusalem’s Old City and East Jerusalem, many will gather in the Muslim Quarter to celebrate the event with food, music and vibrant displays – while if the weather permits, it’s typical for families to take this time off work and school to enjoy outdoor day activities, like hiking or visiting the beach.

Al-Hijra: Islamic New Year

The Islamic New Year, or Al-Hijra, marks the prophet Mohammed’s migration to Medina in 622 CE – a pivotal event that established the first Muslim community. Observed on the first day of Muharram, the Islamic lunar calendar’s opening month, it’s a time for reflection and renewal, rather than grand festivities.

For many Muslims in Israel, Al-Hijra is a quiet, introspective holiday. Families gather for simple meals and discussions about its spiritual significance, while mosques across the country hold special prayers and sermons.

At Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, religious leaders deliver lessons on the meaning of the migration and its impact on Islam.

Unlike New Year’s celebrations in Western cultures, the holiday is not marked by fireworks or parties, but by contemplation and prayer. Though not an official public holiday in Israel, many Muslims take the day off from work or school, and businesses in Muslim-majority areas may close or operate at reduced hours.

