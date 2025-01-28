9 Israeli startups to help UK improve its healthcare

Nine Israeli health-tech startups were recently selected by the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy to help its partners in the UK tackle challenges related to healthcare.

The Academy was established last year by The Dangoor Foundation in cooperation with the British Embassy in Israel.

The purpose of the initiative is to connect pioneering Israeli technology with the British healthcare ecosystem to help facilitate its advancement.

The initiative is led by the embassy’s UK-Israel Tech Hub and its healthcare innovation lead, Ronit Applebaum.

Ronit Applebaum of the UK-Israel Tech Hub. Photo by Efrat Saar

“The UK healthcare market, a global powerhouse, is increasingly open to innovative solutions; it is an ideal partner for Israel’s vibrant startup scene,” said Applebaum. “It’s inspiring to see the NHS embrace progress, and we are confident that this academy will foster meaningful collaborations and deliver exceptional outcomes.”

Deputy British Ambassador to Israel Ben Myers added: “Initiatives like these highlight how technology and innovation connect people, corporations and nations, driving growth and better services for the public.”

The startups

The startups participating in the program will gain a deep understanding of UK healthcare, including regulatory affairs, R&D and pilots, connect with key partners, and receive mentorship from experts in both Israel and the UK.

The nine young companies selected this year are all helping to advance healthcare with unique AI-based solutions relating to diagnostics, eating disorders, mental health, femtech, neuroscience, personalized treatments and nutrition.

The startups include:

Impilio: AI-driven diagnostic system for faster and more accurate identification of rare and complex diseases. It reduces errors and unnecessary costly diagnostic tests, procedures, hospitalizations and redundant treatments.

Kai.AI: AI-powered wellbeing platform offering AI-augmented therapy and support to address the needs of modern workforces. Human therapists provide personalized emotional support, stress management and professional development tools.

Shela Health: Preventing pregnancy complications by delivering cutting-edge predictive models and precision recommendations. The platform personalizes the maternal health journey, empowering providers with data-driven insights.

PREDOSE: This automated platform leverages patient-specific data and cloud-based technology to customize individual drug-dosing regimens directly at the clinic and to optimize clinical workflows.

Thrive Together: By combining advanced AI technology with evidence-based psychological methods, the startup provides parents of children with eating disorders with tools, guidance, and insights to actively support their child’s recovery.

Sensomedical Labs: The company develops medical devices in the fields of neurotechnology, electrophysiology and electrochemistry.

Treat Me: This AI-based platform is revolutionizing integrative healthcare by bridging Western medicine, complementary therapies and cutting-edge research. The platform leverages data-driven insights and AI to personalize treatments, improve patient outcomes and streamline care.

AnyDish: AI-based nutrition tool for delivering personalized, adaptable dietary solutions for chronic disease management.

Seegnal: Transforming medication safety with patient-tailored prescriptions, Seegnal harnesses cutting-edge technology and personalization to prevent adverse drug reactions.