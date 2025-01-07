9 Israeli restaurants make La Liste’s Top 1000

Nine Israeli restaurants made the 2025 La Liste ranking of the 1,000 best eateries in the world. Eight of the restaurants are in Tel Aviv, with the ninth situated in Jerusalem.

La Liste offers one of the world’s prestigious global guides of restaurants, pastry shops and hotels. Its rankings are based on the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews.

Tel Aviv’s overrepresentation on the list, compared to other Israeli cities, “highlights its reputation and reflects the city’s status as a hotspot of culinary excellence,” said a city spokesperson.

The Israeli restaurants recognized in La Liste 2025 are:

Chakra – This Jerusalem eatery, located along the capital’s vibrant King George Street, offers “a meticulous hospitality experience.” Its menu changes daily, based on the season.

OCD TLV – Chef Raz Rahav’s restaurant is ranked highest among Israeli restaurants on the list. It offers a world-class tasting menu, which includes “progressive” Israeli cuisine that draws inspiration from local culture, history, and “cheekiness.”

The OCD restaurant. Photo by Haim Yosef

Mashya – Situated inside the Mendeli St. Hotel, the restaurant offers a creative take on modern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food with traditional and local influences.

The Mashya restaurant. Photo by Asaf Lees

Alena at The Norman – A sophisticated dining spot, located inside The Norman Tel Aviv Hotel, blends Mediterranean and European flavors. It is led by two internationally renowned chefs and offers a special breakfast menu.

Manta Ray – This beachfront restaurant is a long-standing favorite, celebrated for its fresh seafood and beachfront ambiance.

Claro – The restaurant offers farm-to-table dining with a focus on the Mediterranean kitchen, preparing a fusion of cuisines from Israel, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey and even Spain. In fact, claro means “obviously” in Spanish.

Pastel – Situated right next to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Pastel delivers a refined dining experience thanks to its sophisticated menu. The restaurant is under the leadership of Chef Gal Ben-Moshe, who received a Michelin star for his Prism eatery in Berlin.

Popina – Known for its creative and modern cuisine, the restaurant combines innovative cooking techniques with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

The Popina restaurant in Tel Aviv. Photo by Haim Yosef

George & John – Located in The Drisco Hotel, this elegant venue delivers a refined take on local flavors by fusing cuisines from modern Israeli kitchen and broader Mediterranean influences.