9 fun things to do in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv

Just like Paris, Berlin, Shanghai and London, Tel Aviv has its own landmark river, the Yarkon.

Besides the benefits of having a green lung within an urban sprawl, waterways naturally turn the area alongside into a vast playground with leisure options that go way beyond the usual jog, dog walk, picnic or fishing spot.

A typical scene in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv. Photo by ColorMaker via Shutterstock.com

A look at what is on offer in the 3,800-acre Yarkon Park, which runs along both sides of the river, reveals a wide range of options for all age groups and interests.

Note: Easy-Cycles hires out golf-carts and quad cycles for those who prefer to ride than walk around the park.

iClimb TLV

42 Rokach Boulevard

Photo courtesy of iClimb TLV.

Yarkon Park’s iClimb TLV climbing complex is not for the acrophobic. The colorful main wall, jutting out at all different angles, is 18 meters (59 feet) high and spreads across 40 meters (131 feet).

The wall, which meets all the requirements to host national and international climbing competitions, has 21 automatic security devices and has sun and rain shields so that it can be used year-round.

Although iClimb TLV bills itself as “one of the most advanced and challenging of its kind in the world,” there are also options for first-timers getting their climbing legs and a special section for children from the age of four.

Eco Drive Quest

Convention Center, Rokach Boulevard

Photo of Yarkon Park by Omer Fichman/Flash90

If tricky riddles and mind-game challenges are your thing, then this “next generation of escape rooms” is for you.

Play by downloading the Trippy app for motorized escape rooms, jump into your four-person golf cart and drive around the park to hidden corners as you “dismantle the bomb set up by crazy Professor Chaos before it destroys the city’s ecological equilibrium forever.”

Skytown

28 Rokach Boulevard

Photo courtesy of Skytown

Like ziplining? Skytown is an aerial extreme park with the longest cable reaching up to 24 meters (78.7 feet). There are four levels of difficulty that cater to everyone from the fit and sporty to those who just want to have fun.

Night scaling is also available as there is a professionally integrated lighting system.

Manufactured in Germany, the ropes are made from environmentally friendly materials with strength to withstand all weather conditions.

Sail a Model Yacht

Golfitek, east of Namir Bridge

Lovely boats in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv. Photo by Trabantos via Shutterstock.com

Bring out the child in yourself (or take the kids) by sailing a remote-controlled model boat out on the river. Enjoy watching the currents and being aware of the wind as you steer this non-motorized miniature out on the river.

The Park Library

The Tropical Garden (Gan HaTropi)

100 Rokach Boulevard

A tropical flower in Yarkon Park. Photo by Vardit Garji Shimoni via Shutterstock.com

Forgot to bring a book and want to laze on the grass and lose yourself in a good read? Go and look what is on offer at the library set up by the Tel Aviv municipality near the Petting Zoo complex.

Just one of the six gardens in the park, the Tropical Garden covers a five-acre forest. The lush greenery includes over 100 tropical plant species, and the wooden walkways are pleasant for a nice stroll. There is also a small lake with swans.

Seven Flour Mills (Sheva HaTachanot)

Yarkon Park is also a destination for those interested in archeology. The park contains five ancient sites, some dating back to Roman times.

One favorite is the restored flour mill that operated for a century until it closed down in the late 1920s.

Working on water energy, the mill served as a meeting point for local agriculturalists to grind their wheat crops. A small replica of the pumping mechanism and a model of other machinery helps visitors visualize the traditional process.

Migdalor Café

1 Rekhav’am Ze’evi Gandi Street

For a long time, I tried to keep the Migdalor (Lighthouse) Café as my little secret. You would too!

This restored little lighthouse area at the northernmost point of the river has everything to keep you relaxed and happy: latte, beer, pastry or a light meal, which you take to the boardwalk and set up in your own lounging area with modular wooden pallet furniture.

Now sit back and watch the sun setting over the place where the river meets the Mediterranean.

History buffs get an extra bonus, as the area can be reached by crossing over the historical bridge built in 1938 to celebrate the opening of the adjacent Reading Power Station.

Migdalor Café also offers weekly activities such as yoga and screenings of movies and sports matches (details on social media).

Rosh Tzipor (Bird’s Head)

A green Quaker parrot sitting on a tree branch in Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv. Photo by ai-ivanov via Shutterstock.com

This is the spot for serious birding enthusiasts or those who enjoy the relaxation that comes with watching these graceful creatures.

Covering eight acres of greenery, streams and ponds, the ornithological site includes a variety of habitats to attract birds of different species.

If you go early in the morning or at sundown (particularly from October to March during the migration season) you will find groups of people with binoculars and cameras in the observation hides.

To get to Rosh Tzipur, enter a paved road leading from 74 Rokach Street, Ramat Gan. The road branches off westward and comes to a large parking lot. The gate to the birdwatching park is on the far side.

Maslul: bike riding with a purpose

Rokach Boulevard, in front of Ganei Taárucha parking lot

Photo courtesy of Maslul

Maslul (path) is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to promote cycling as a way to widen your community, build social skills and increase fitness. Join a group or take a private class on road or mountain bikes or participate in riding events.

The center also runs therapeutic riding groups for at-risk youth with the possibility of taking a bicycle mechanic or cycling instructor course.

