7 incredible pics of Israel’s newly reopened national parks

In a moment of triumph, many of Israel’s northern national parks and nature reserves are once again welcoming visitors in the coming days, marking a hopeful return to normalcy after months of conflict.

Following the November 27 ceasefire with Lebanon, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority has begun carefully reopening some of the country’s most breathtaking natural treasures.

Seven iconic sites will now greet nature lovers and adventure seekers, including the lush Hula Nature Reserve, the historic Nimrod Fortress National Park, and the coastal beauty of Achziv National Park.

These landscapes, which have stood silent during months of tension, are now ready to share their stunning vistas and rich ecological wonders once again.

“We are excited to reopen the northern sites to the general public, some of which have remained closed for more than a year since the start of the conflict,” says Raya Shoraki, CEO of INPA. “The authority’s employees are working diligently to prepare and arrange all sites to welcome visitors to the beloved sites we have all missed.”

While six additional sites are still under restoration, the first seven reopened parks promise visitors a chance to reconnect with the vibrant landscapes of northern Israel – from verdant valleys to ancient fortresses nestled in spectacular natural settings.

Here’s a look at some of the gorgeous sights that each unique location has to offer:

Bar’am National Park

Ancient synagogue ruins at the Bar’am National Park in Israel. Photo by Belikova Oksana via Shutterstock

Located in the Upper Galilee, Bar’am National Park is home to the fascinating ruins of an ancient Jewish village. Archeological excavations have revealed a significant Byzantine-era settlement, with well-preserved synagogue remains dating back to the third century CE. The park offers a glimpse into historical Jewish life in the Galilee, with beautiful oak forests surrounding the archeological site.

Hula Nature Reserve

Cranes seen at the Hula Valley lake, northern Israel on January 26, 2023. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

A global bird-watching paradise, the Hula Nature Reserve is a critical stopover for millions of migratory birds on the Syrian-African Rift Valley route. The reserve was created after the draining of the original Hula Lake was partially reversed, recreating a vital wetland ecosystem. From walking trails and observation points, visitors can observe thousands of cranes, pelicans and other migratory species, especially during autumn and spring migrations.

Achziv National Park

A view of the ruins of an old Turkish fortress from a lagoon in the Achziv National Park. Photo by irisphoto1 via Shutterstock

Situated along the Mediterranean coastline near Nahariya, Achziv National Park includes the remains of an ancient fishing village, beautiful beaches and natural pools. It’s known for its unique marine and coastal ecosystem, with opportunities for swimming, snorkeling and exploring rocky coastlines. The site has historical significance dating back to Phoenician times and includes fishponds and archeological remains.

Yehiam Fortress National Park

Yehiam Fortress, located within the Yehiam National Park. Photo by Yuri Turkov via Shutterstock

Centered around the impressive Yehiam Fortress, this national park offers a rich historical landscape in the Western Galilee. The Crusader-era fortress, later fortified by the Ottomans, sits atop a hill with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Archeological findings in the area reveal a veritable tiramisu of layered history from Crusader, Mamluk and Ottoman periods.

Tel Hazor National Park

A view of ancient building remains in Tel Hazor National Park. Photo by RnDmS via Shutterstock

Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tel Hazor is one of the most important archeological sites in Israel, as it was once among the largest and most significant cities in the Biblical Canaanite period. Excavations have uncovered a remarkable Canaanite palace, elaborate water systems and impressive city gates. Visitors can explore ruins that provide insights into ancient urban life and biblical history.

Nahal Amud Nature Reserve

This pillar is the namesake of Nahal Amud, which translates to Pillar River. Photo by Mikhael Shvarts via Shutterstock

Located in the Upper Galilee, this nature reserve follows the Amud Stream, one of the most beautiful water sources in northern Israel. The park features lush vegetation, dramatic rock formations and a diverse ecosystem. Hikers can enjoy trails that wind through dense forests, past waterfalls and limestone cliffs. The reserve is home to unique wildlife and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountain landscape — just remember to pack your water shoes!

Nimrod Fortress National Park

Ruins of the Nimrod Fortress. Photo by Nina Mikryukova via Shutterstock

Perched dramatically on a high ridge in the Golan Heights, Nimrod Fortress is a medieval castle of extraordinary architectural significance. Built by Muslim rulers in the 13th century to protect a strategic mountain pass, the massive stone walls, towers and intricate architectural details provide a window into the medieval defensive strategies of the region — and a great view of Mount Hermon and the surrounding landscape.