Autumn marks the beginning of the holiday season both in Israel and in many other parts of the world.

While Jewish people are starting to get ready for the High Holidays, others are gearing up for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Many of these holidays come with the tradition of gift giving.

This year, with Israel facing one of its biggest crises since its establishment, it seems fitting to get your presents from blue-and-white businesses. You will be guaranteed a unique gift, while the businesses will get the much-needed boost of support during extremely challenging times.

ISRAEL21c has compiled a list of the seven holiday gift ideas that help support the Jewish state:

1. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum is a civil, volunteer-based organization that was formed a day after the October 7 Hamas attacks. Its activity revolves around working to bring all the remaining hostages abducted by terrorists back home from Gaza.

While the forum is staffed mainly by volunteers, it still requires funding to boost its advocacy efforts in Israel and abroad. The forum operates an online store to subsidize its activity, and is now stocking items specifically for the holidays.

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which takes place this year on October 2, the forum is offering a special High Holiday package that includes wine, honey and artwork.

The online store ships to Israeli and North American addresses.

2. Wines of Hope

Staying on the subject of hostages, Wines of Hope was founded with the idea of telling the story of all 257 people abducted by Hamas.

Each bottle tells the story of a specific hostage, including those who have been released and those who are no longer alive. One-third of the proceeds are donated to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin memorial bottle. Photo courtesy of Wines of Hope

Wines of Hope is part of Wine on the Vine — the headline project of The Israel Innovation Fund, a nonprofit foundation whose mission is to bring the best of contemporary Israeli culture to the rest of the globe.

The online store offers domestic and US shipping.

3. Haida

This Israeli brand offers a variety of products, from colorful home and kitchenware to accessories, such as beach bags.

The online store also sells a wide variety of gift bags for every occasion. It offers ready-to-buy presents for the High Holidays, Shavuot, Gregorian New Year and even something called “the Mexican hospitality” gift set.

The online store offers domestic and international shipping.

4. Asufa

Under one roof, Asufa stocks works created by dozens of talented Israeli designers “who know how to look at the reality in Israel and take inspiration from it for a new and original, but also familiar, work.”

The online store offers hundreds of products and artworks that would make perfect gifts for any holiday.

Among the designs, you can find home decor, prints, calendars and planners, Judaica (such as a mezuzah and a hamsa) and a whole variety of specialized Israeli souvenirs — from a bourekas keychain to a Yitzhak Rabin figurine.

The online store offers domestic and international shipping.

5. Tamar Branitzky

This Israeli textile designer established her Tel Aviv studio in 2010, where she has been producing unique textile art ever since.

Her studio’s online store offers fabric and art prints, eccentric decorative pillows, as well as scarves and shawls. Branitzky’s artwork and prints will make a great gift to brighten up your loved ones’ home or office.

The online store offers domestic and international shipping.

6. Shani Jacobi Jewelry

Inspired by the city of Tel Aviv, Shani Jacobi makes jewelry to fit anyone’s budget and to suit any occasion. Browsing her online store, you can find a variety of pieces that would make excellent gifts.

In addition to designs you would normally find in a jewelry store, her online shop has an entire section inspired by the October 7 attacks and dedicated to Israel and Judaism.

The online store offers domestic and international shipping.

7. Bananhot

Israeli supermodel and social-media personality Neta Alchimister recently teamed with fellow model Noa Beny to found a clothing brand.

Named “Bananhot,” the brand specializes in elevated beachwear including delicate white dresses that would be a good choice for a Rosh Hashanah dinner or a seaside wedding.

Despite being founded only last year, the brand’s pieces have already been seen on a number of celebrities, and are stocked by several international online clothing retailers, including Revolve and Mytheresa.

The online store offers gift cards, as well as domestic and international shipping.

