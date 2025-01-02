6 best winter trails to hike in Israel 

Winter is the best time for hiking in Israel.

The weather is cool enough to walk for hours without getting drenched in sweat or suffering a heat stroke. Nature is also at its most breathtaking when the winter rains are nourishing the land.

Keren Kayemeth L’Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) helped us compile a list of the best winter hiking trails across Israel for the whole family.

“The winter trails we’ve selected ensure an enjoyable and safe experience for hikers,” said Eli Yadid, head of visitor services at KKL-JNF. “We at the KKL-JNF invite the public to enjoy Israel’s nature and remind everyone to keep it clean, preserving it for generations to come.”

Stunningly beautiful. A view of Mount Tabor. Photo by the Israel Tourism Ministry

The 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) circular trail at Mount Tabor offers stunning views of the Lower Galilee and surrounding valleys. The trail passes through a natural pine forest and is relatively easy to complete. Winter rainfall enhances the lush green scenery, while the rocky terrain provides good grip, minimizing the risk of slipping.

Horashim Forest. Photo by Boni Scheinman/KKL-JNF Photo Archive

The trails at the forest offer a great escape from city life despite being located close to major population points in central Israel. The family-friendly and easy-to-complete trails offer breathtaking views of the Sharon plain. In the late winter and early spring, the forest blooms with seasonal flowers, while trails remain stable even after rainfall.

The Megiddo Trail in northern Israel takes hikers on a journey through biblical times, combining history with magnificent views. The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circular trail blends nature, archeology and panoramic views of the Jezreel Valley. The difficulty of the hike is considered moderate, but the trail remains safe to walk even after rainfall.

The 2-kilometer (1.2-mile) Aqueducts Trail in Ayalon-Canada Park is easy to complete and is family friendly. It features stunning views of the Judean hills, lowlands and aqueducts — structures used to conduct a water stream across a hollow or valley. Pleasant weather in the winter makes the trail safe to walk on even after rainy days that enhance lush vegetation and a pastoral atmosphere.

Aminadav Forest. Photo by Bella Nodelman/KKL JNF Photo Archive

The Tzofa Hadassah Trail in the Jerusalem hills offers panoramic views of the hills and the historic Jerusalem neighborhood of Ein Kerem. The one-way, 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) trail takes around two hours to complete and is family friendly. The trail remains easy to walk on even after rain, while the forest looks greener in winter than at any other time during the year.

A flower blooming in Lahav Forest’s Golden Trail in the northern Negev. Photo courtesy of KKL-JNF

Lahav Forest’s Golden Trail in the northern Negev takes you through ancient residential caves and Byzantine agricultural structures. The 1-kilometer (0.6-mile) trail is easy to complete and walk on after rainfall. While the trail is great for hiking throughout the entire year, in October and November the route is adorned with blooming golden crocuses.