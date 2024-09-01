5 charming back-to-school photos from pre-state Israel

With the start of the new Israeli school year on September 1, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has released exclusive photos that offer a glimpse into school days during the British Mandate era and the early years of the state of Israel.

Students during a Hebrew class in Jaffa, 1910. Photo by Michael Biran/KKL-JNF Archive

The images depict school classrooms and teaching practices across the country. Some photos show students and teachers participating in Hebrew lessons and nature classes.

Children during a nature class at a school in Givat Brenner, 1944. Photo by Yaakov Rosner/KKL-JNF

As you flip through the images, you can see the evolution of teaching methods and classroom settings.

Schoolchildren learning in a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv, 1941. Photo by Zoltan Kluger/KKL-JNF Archive

KKL-JNF said the images offer valuable insights into the foundational elements of Israel’s education system.

They highlight just how central a role educational values played in shaping the identity and social fabric of the emerging Jewish state.

Schoolchildren in Ben Shemen doing their homework, 1938. Photo by Joseph Schweig/KKL-JNF

KKL-JNF Director of Archives Efrat Sinai said the photos “stand as a testament to our nation’s ability to provide education and social frameworks from the very beginning of the state, shaping generations and contributing to our advancement and integration across various professions.”

Sinai said that KKL-JNF is “committed to gathering rare materials and pieces of history that offer an inside look into the formative years of the state of Israel.”