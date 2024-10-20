As global food security becomes an increasing problem, a cadre of Israeli startups is concocting solutions straight out of a science fiction novel.

Forget lab-grown meat and plant-based burgers—those are yesterday’s recipes. These innovative companies are diving into the ocean, crawling under rocks and climbing trees in their quest for sustainable alternative protein sources.

“The first wave of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives with companies like Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Oatly, and others has done an incredible job at bringing this new category into the mainstream of the food industry. However, consumers are now demanding healthier, tastier, and more affordable products,” says Yonatan Golan, cofounder and CEO of algae-focused food-tech startup Brevel.

“Unfortunately, existing sources of plant-based proteins have come near their limit in terms of providing these attributes, and thus the whole food industry is very actively searching for new and better sources of protein to develop version 2.0 of plant-based alternatives,” he continues, adding that the protein ingredient industry is expected to reach $300 billion by 2035.

Let’s take a closer look at four of these surprising innovations that are pushing the boundaries of what we consider food…

Jellyfish: Not just for stinging anymore

Image of a jellyfish by Pexels from Pixabay

When most people think of jellyfish, they picture a gelatinous menace floating in the ocean, ready to ruin a perfectly good beach day.

But Qortein, a Rahat-based startup with $400,000 in funding, sees something entirely different: a sustainable and nutritious food source.

Qortein specializes in processing jellyfish biomass for use in the food, nutrition, and nutri-cosmetic industries. Their innovative approach not only provides a new protein source but also addresses the growing problem of jellyfish blooms in our oceans.

As warming seas and overfishing disrupt marine ecosystems, jellyfish populations have exploded in many areas, causing problems for fisheries and coastal communities.

By turning this environmental challenge into a nutritional opportunity, Qortein is killing two fish with one stone (or two jellyfish with one net?). Its products aim to promote consumer health while providing a sustainable alternative to traditional protein sources.

Who knows? In a few years, jellyfish jerky might just become your new favorite snack.

Bugs: The creepy crawly future of protein

Is your tummy rumbling yet? Locust image by Christel Sagniez from Pixabay

If the idea of snacking on jellyfish seems a bit too adventurous, how about munching on some crickets instead?

While entomophagy (the practice of eating insects) has been common in many cultures for millennia, it’s only recently gaining traction in the West as a sustainable protein alternative.

The numbers speak for themselves: the insect protein market, valued at $143.6 million in 2019, is projected to grow at a hefty compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45%, reaching an estimated $1.3 billion by 2025.

Israeli startups are at the forefront of this six-legged revolution:

Hargol FoodTech in Elifelet, with $5.09 million in funding, has developed a line of protein bars called “Holy Locust.”

Yes, you read that right – locust protein bars. It’s a clever nod to the biblical story of John the Baptist surviving on locusts and wild honey in the desert. Who knew that ancient survival food would become the next health-food trend?

Meanwhile, the increased interest in utilizing insects as protein has given birth to a secondary field of bugs-as-food startups, focused on providing solutions to companies that are producing insect-based foods.

A fine example of such companies is FreezeM, a food-tech startup based in Nahshonim with $14.2 million in funding. Instead of selling insects directly, they’re creating breeding hubs in which to grow black soldier flies — a breed of insect popular for its protein density.

These hubs provide ready-to-use suspended neonates – essentially, insect “seeds” – to farmers who then grow the larvae using organic waste. This model lowers the barriers to entry for insect farming, accelerating the industry’s growth.

Banana leaves: Farm waste to protein source

An orchard of banana trees. Image by M W from Pixabay

When you think of bananas, you probably focus on the fruit itself. But what about the massive leaves that are usually discarded once they fall from the tree?

Day 8, a startup established in 2023 by scientists-turned-entrepreneurs, sees untapped potential in these overlooked plant parts.

Day 8 specializes in extracting RuBisCO, a plant protein that’s highly sought after in the food industry, from discarded banana leaves.

RuBisCO (which stands for Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate carboxylase-oxygenase, in case you were wondering) is the most abundant protein on Earth, playing a crucial role in photosynthesis. It’s also a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids that the human body can’t produce on its own.

With initial funding of $750,000 and a seed round aiming to raise an additional $2 million, Day 8 is turning what was once considered agricultural waste into a valuable protein source.

It’s a perfect example of circular economy principles in action, reducing waste while creating a new, sustainable food ingredient.

Algae: The edible moss of the sea

Some tasty snacks made from Brevel’s microalgae protein. Photo by Eldad Shatz

Last but certainly not least, we have Brevel, a startup that’s brewing up a storm with its ghost protein derived from fermented algae.

Set to open a massive 2,500-square-meter production plant in Kiryat Gat next year, this venture has secured $18.5 million in funding to bring algae-based products to market.

Brevel’s approach combines the best of both worlds: the nutritional density of microalgae with the scalability of fermentation technology. The company’s indoor bioreactors will be capable of producing hundreds of tons of highly nutritious microalgae powder annually.

This powder can be used to create a variety of plant-based products, especially alternative milk.

“Microalgae have been known for many decades to be a potential solution for a sustainable future as they are packed with protein — more than 50% — are very healthy, non-allergenic, grow very fast and require very little resources. However, to put it bluntly, microalgae are not tasty and are very expensive, so they cannot become a major ingredient in food,” admits Brevel’s CEO, the afore-quoted Yonatan Golan.

“Brevel managed to solve both of these challenges by developing a breakthrough technology both in how the microalgae are grown and in how the protein is extracted. We have a white, tasty, healthy and affordable protein powder,” he says.

“We believe that sustainable nutrition on a global scale is not only possible but is just around the corner and we are super excited to lead on this new path.”

