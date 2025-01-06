4 technologies to beat loneliness this winter

As the winter months draw in and temperatures dip, feelings of isolation and loneliness can become more pronounced.

While this is particularly true for vulnerable groups like the elderly and those living with mental health challenges, people of every age and inclination are potentially susceptible to feeling socially disconnected.

In the United States alone, around 50 percent of adults (some 140 million people) report experiencing loneliness, according to the US Surgeon General.

The problem extends around the globe: According to a recent survey by Meta-Gallup, approximately 24% of people worldwide report feeling very or fairly lonely, translating to over a billion individuals. Behind these numbers are real people struggling with isolation and disconnection.

Technology offers unprecedented opportunities that can connect, support and uplift individuals.

If you’re concerned at the idea of using AI to resolve feelings of loneliness, you’re not alone — in fact, according to some research, an overdependence on artificial intelligence-driven solutions could exacerbate loneliness rather than alleviate it.

However, that’s not to say that the technology can’t be applied in certain scenarios that can help — and while a machine can never replace the warmth of another human, it may help you feel less lonely until they invent a way to teleport you to your friend’s house.

With that in mind, here are four Israeli innovators developing technologies designed to combat loneliness and provide meaningful connections that are changing how we approach social isolation:

1. ElliQ: Robotic companion

When you’re looking at Israeli tech solutions to loneliness, there’s one fairly clear leader of the pack: ElliQ.

Developed by Intuition Robotics, ElliQ represents an intriguing approach to address loneliness among seniors. It’s been designed to help older adults navigate modern technologies, offering support for video chats, online games and social media interactions.

Among ElliQ’s other functions, it keeps elders company. Photo courtesy of Intuition Robotics

With the goal of becoming an “active aging companion,” the system expresses itself using a combination of speech, sounds, lights, images and “body language” (though the device is intentionally built to look more like a lamp than a person).

The potential of this technology has already caught the attention of some governmental agencies such as the New York State Office for the Aging, which distributes ElliQ units to elderly New Yorkers to help combat isolation.

2. Wisdo: Connecting through shared experiences

Wisdo is a mobile app that aims to create connections through shared life experiences. The platform offers users the opportunity to explore and connect via more than 100 life challenges and experiences, ranging from mental health concerns to personal growth opportunities.

Users can select specific experiences they’re navigating, such as “coping with depression,” “loneliness,” or “increasing happiness.” The platform then allows them to find others at similar stages of their journey, offering both group discussions and one-on-one conversations with individuals who have navigated similar experiences.

3. Kai.ai: Mental health coaching

Kai.ai is an AI chatbot app that offers emotional support for individuals who may feel that their issues aren’t “serious enough” for therapy with a licensed professional.

The platform provides AI-based mental wellness coaching, which is monitored by humans and tailored to users’ needs by Kai’s staff.

The Kai app offers a wide range of emotional support coaching. Screenshots via Google Play Store

In addition to its app, Kai has recently expanded its services to support Israeli reservists and war victims, and offers help tailored exclusively to Israelis who have undergone trauma since the onset of the Iron Swords war.

The company also markets its platform to employers seeking to provide their workers with a WhatsApp-based emotional support coach.

4. MyndYou: AI-powered health monitoring

MyndYou is developing an AI-driven virtual nurse that can be used by healthcare providers to address social isolation and monitor patients’ health.

The AI nurse, named Eleanor, makes automated check-in calls to see how patients are doing, both medically and personally, and at the same time analyzes their voices to detect potential changes in their health.

When the bot detects an at-risk patient who needs follow-up, it sends the conversation transcript and data to the patient’s care team, essentially acting as a filter that lets caregivers focus on their clients who need additional assistance.

