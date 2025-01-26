Four female soldiers were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after being held in Gaza by the terror group for 477 days. Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, and Liri Albag, 19, were abducted from an IDF army base in Nahal Oz on October 7, 2023.

Photos of released hostages Liri, Daniella, Naama, and Karina reuniting with their families earlier today.



See more: https://t.co/asWFsL7Imf pic.twitter.com/kIHPlb8WSV — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 25, 2025

The four soldiers are the second set of hostages to be released as part of the deal brokered between Israel and terrorist groups in Gaza. Last week, three female Israeli hostages — Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher — returned to Israel.

Dozens of additional hostages are expected to be released in the coming weeks. In return, Israel is expected to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, hundreds of them jailed for their roles in deadly terror attacks.

דניאלה גלבוע מנופפת לשלום לאחר הנחיתה בבילינסון pic.twitter.com/QYXcoD6PKQ — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) January 25, 2025

The four soldiers were part of the IDF surveillance unit. Two more female soldiers from the same unit were abducted along with the four women on October 7. Agam Berger still remains in captivity, while Ori Megidish was rescued by Israeli troops shortly after the war broke out.

The four women were dressed in mock IDF uniforms and paraded by Hamas in the center of Gaza City before being transferred into the hands of the Red Cross. The terrorists also presented the four soldiers with “certificates,” congratulating them on completing the captivity.

Hamas hands over four female hostages to the Red Cross in the Palestine Square, in Gaza City Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

The Red Cross then handed the women over to the Israeli forces inside Gaza, before they finally made their way across the border.

The women reunited with the parents at a military base near the border, before being transported to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva for a medical examination that is expected to last for several days, if not weeks.

Once at the hospital, the women were reunited with the rest of their family members and other loved ones.

The hospital said the initial examination of the women indicates their physical health is “stable.”

The Health Ministry said the four women will have a range of treatments and services available to them for both their physical and mental health.

Released hostage Liri Albag arrives at the hospital in Petah Tikva via a helicopter Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

President Isaac Herzog called the four hostages “heroes,” and welcomed them back home.

“We pray that you find strength in your journey of healing and recovery, surrounded by endless love and support,” he said.