Works by three Israeli photographers were shortlisted in the 2025 Professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards.

Now in its 18th year, the Professional competition “rewards outstanding series of work both for their compelling approach to narrative and for their photographic execution.”

More than 419,000 images from 200-plus countries and territories were submitted to the competition. Although the Israelis were not named among the 30 finalists who will go on to the April 16 contest in London, an exhibition of selected works by finalists and shortlisted photographers will be displayed at London’s Somerset House from April 17 to May 5, and will then travel to other locations.

The shortlisters

Noted wildlife photographer Amit Eshel’s “Inside the Pack” series was shortlisted in the Wildlife & Nature category. He photographed Arctic wolves, which are extremely difficult to see in the wild, on the Canadian island of Ellesmere.

“Ancient Rivals” shows the bloodied face of an Arctic wolf that was part of a pack that had snatched three calves of the musk ox herd seen to the left, standing in a protective circle around its young. Photo © Amit Eshel, Israel, Shortlist, Professional competition, Wildlife & Nature, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

Oded Wagenstein was shortlisted in the Still Life category for his “Objects of Elderly Suicide” series.

Wagenstein explained: “In many countries, the elderly face a profound yet often overlooked crisis: the highest suicide rates of any age group. Despite this, their struggles are rarely included in discussions on mental health and suicide prevention. For their families, each loss leaves heartbreak and unanswered questions. This series presents images of personal objects left behind by older people who took their own lives, offering a glimpse into their untold stories and silent struggles.”

Moshe Etzion, 88, used this gun, which had belonged to his son, to end his life at his son’s grave. In a suicide letter, Moshe expressed his fear of becoming a “burden” to his family. Photo © Oded Wagenstein, Israel, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

Passport photos of Yosef and Tzili Avrahami, who, at the ages of 84 and 83 respectively, chose to end their lives due to fears of mental and physical deterioration in old age. Photo © Oded Wagenstein, Israel, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

Dudu Roth earned a place on the Landscape category shortlist for his series “The Dying Dead Sea.”

Over the last few years, he has been documenting changes created by humans and industry, causing the water level to decrease by approximately 1.5 meters per year. He focused his lens on beaches that have been abandoned due to sinkholes, hoping to reveal the impact of human actions on this ancient salty lake.

A sign indicating the water level at the Dead Sea. Photo © Dudu Roth, Israel, Shortlist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

A sinkhole on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel. Photo © Dudu Roth, Israel, Shortlist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

Jury Chair Monica Allende commented, “We were so impressed by the strength and variety of the works submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2025. It is always a real challenge to select the shortlists and finalists, and as a jury we found the wider entries no less vital and inspiring.

“Across their projects, these photographers show great originality and clarity of vision, bringing prescient stories to the fore. From narratives of community-building, to explorations of collective memory, to empowering stories of people challenging conventions, these works offer a diversity of perspectives on our moment in history.”