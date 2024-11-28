22 fabulous gifts from Israel for Christmas and Hanukkah

This year, the eve of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah coincides with Christmas eve.

Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas or both, or even a completely different holiday, why not support Israel by purchasing presents for your loved ones from small Israeli businesses?

They have been through some rough times following the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war.

We’ve picked 22 perfect gifts for every person on your list, and from every category of merchandise. In these inflation-riddled times, we were determined to keep it affordable, not going over the $300 limit.

1. Aromatic Frankincense Pressed Slate Resin Tears Incense

Terra Santa Store, $9.99

Get into a seasonal mood with this frankincense resin. Photo courtesy TerraSanta store

This Jerusalem-based gift shop offers a wide variety of goodies that would make excellent holiday gifts. If your budget is tight, go for incense made from premium frankincense leaves that will leave any home smelling delicious, and reconnect your loved ones with their spiritual side.

2. Cell Phone Stand for Desk

Artori Design, $12.99

Selfie Stephi, courtesy of Artori Design

The perfect gift for selfie photographers, this smartphone stand is fun and useful. Aside from Stephi, shown here, there are a range of other designs. Artori Design, based in Hod Hasharon, offers other quirky gifts for the home, such as these superhero shelves and bookends.

3. Indoor Seedling Tray

Peleg Design, $13.90

Peleg’s seed field seed starter. Photo courtesy Peleg Design

Peleg Design, a 20-year-old design house that’s been featured in media all over the world, always tries to inject humor into its smart home gadgets as you can see clearly from this seed tray, which resembles a tiny white picketed garden with a scarecrow in the center.

This is for anyone who wants to grow their own healthful microgreens or sprouts. It’s a cute item you’ll be happy to keep on your kitchen windowsill or shelf.

4. Ginger the Cat Tail Hook

Monkey Business, $14.90

Ginger the Cat Tail Hook. Photo courtesy of Monkey Business

Liven up your computer monitor with this practical item that looks good while decluttering your desk and keeping keys, glasses or headphones within arm’s reach. The cat hook comes with double-sided tape so it stays firmly in place, but can be removed without leaving marks. If you want to double the fun, buy two, one white and one ginger, for $18.90.

A family-run company based in Tel Aviv for 25 years, Monkey Business — like Peleg and Artori — likes to take a whimsical approach to home design.

5. The Genius of Israel: The Surprising Resilience of a Divided Nation in a Turbulent World

Dan Senor and Saul Singer, $18.04

The Genius of Israel by Dan Senor and Saul Singer. Photo courtesy of Dan Senor and Saul Singer

Dan Senor and Saul Singer, the two authors who wrote the highly popular Start-Up Nation, joined forces once more to write this book focused on the resilience of Israel’s small, and much divided, population. The book came out just a month after October 7, 2023, and quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

Like Start-Up Nation, this is a positive and engaging read, shining a light on what makes Israeli society so different in its attitude toward service, solidarity and belonging, and how a country facing so many challenges still manages to be one of the happiest in the world. Read it and be inspired.

6. Hebrew Alphabet Coffee Mug

The Jerusalem Gift Shop, $18.95

A Hebrew alphabet mug. Photo courtesy The Jerusalem Gift Shop

This colorful mug is adorned with every single letter of the Hebrew alphabet, allowing your loved ones to imbibe some of the new/ancient language with their morning coffee — or just brighten up their day.

7. Biblical Perfume

Essence Of Jerusalem, $19.88

According to the Scriptures, perfume was first created in the Holy Land some 3,000 years ago. This Jerusalem-based brand claims to have rediscovered the ancient art of perfume making, using indigenous Israeli plants.

Essence of Jerusalem’s Eau de Parfum is meant to evoke the capital city and comes in varieties for women and for men.

8. Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth

Noa Tishby, $29.99

If you’re not in Israel and are buying gifts from Israeli businesses, there is a good chance that in these volatile times some people would question the decision. Those people have probably been influenced by a global campaign of misinformation that has been targeting Israel for the past year.

If any of those people are your friends, or God forbid, members of your family, a good gift for them would be some hardcover educational material.

Israeli actress-turned-activist Noa Tishby’s book that explains the history of Israel does the job quite adequately, offering “a fresh, 360-degree view” on the evolution of the country. Even better, you can snag it at a very good discount for a limited time during the December sales.

9. Breaking Breads: A New World of Israeli Baking

Uri Scheft, $40

Get your baking on, with this recipe book by Uri Scheft. Photo courtesy Uri Scheft

Israeli cuisine, including baked goods, encompasses influences of Jews who came to the country from across the world. In his book, master baker Uri Scheft explains how he marries all the baking methods and cultures in his bakeries in New York City and Tel Aviv.

The book has detailed recipes for all types of bread you can find in Israel, and would make a great gift to someone in your life who loves to bake. Get it now on Black Friday sale for a discount!

10. Goliath Power Saber

Goliath Games and Nextoy, $59.99 ($43.99 in Black Friday sale)

Prepare yourself for the Power Saber. Photo courtesy of Goliath Games

For your Star Wars mad child (or indeed adult…), this is the perfect gift. Invented by Israeli Yair Shilo, the Power Saber is the world’s first automatic retractable and extendable light saber. With just the press of a button, the blade smoothly extends and retracts with the kind of professional speed and ease, that would keep Anakin Skywalker happy.

This is one of the most hotly anticipated toys of the year, and has been making waves and winning acclaim worldwide. Shilo, who spent years perfecting the saber, was just voted Toy Innovator of the Year 2024 at the 17th annual Toy & Game Innovation Excellence (TAGIE) Awards in Illinois.

11. Yuval Noah Harari 3 Book Collection

Yuval Noah Harari, $48.92

Plenty to think about! The three book collection of Yuval Noah Harari. Photo courtesy Vintage

Another Israeli author who’s been trending online for a few years is academic and writer Yuval Noah Harari. Now, you can buy three of his most successful books in a box set that would make a great gift for someone who is either interested in the history of humankind, or simply loves to read.

12. SodaStream Starter Kit

SodaStream, $99.99 ($49.90 in Black Friday sale)

The SodaStream starter kit. Photo courtesy SodaStream

Here’s your chance to give friends and family the gift of sparkling water, with the push of a button. This starter kit includes the SodaStream sparkling water maker, a 60L Co2 cylinder, a dishwasher-safe reusable bottle, and a bubbly flavor to mix in.

SodaStream may not be a small business, but it’s definitely a worthwhile one, not just from an environmental point of view – think of all those plastic bottles that you won’t use and waste anymore — but also one of coexistence; the staff at the company is Jewish and Arab.

Nadin Art Design, $59

The 20mm Star of David pendant by Rafael. Photo courtesy of Rafael Jewelry Designer

Personalized jewelry is always a good option for a gift. This unisex, adjustable, sterling silver cuff has enough space to engrave a custom message of love or encouragement.

14. Moroccanoil Bundle

Moroccanoil, $70

Hydrate your hair with this bundle of Moroccanoil goodies. Photo courtesy Moroccanoil

This Israeli cosmetics company epitomizes hair care luxury for both men and women. This holiday season, you have a chance to grab an entire bundle of products for a reasonable price. If you really like the brand, this could be a great gift to treat yourself to.

15. BringThemHomeNow Donation

NIS 300 ($81)

Material possessions may bring us joy, but sometimes there is a better way for us to contribute, even when it comes to gifts we give to other people.

If you have friends or relatives who feel passionately about the Israeli hostages still being held captive in Gaza, you can make a donation in their name via the BringThemHomeNow organization, which for over a year has been working to help free the abductees.

16. Sterling Silver Wrap Ring

Two Lilies Designs, $90

The silver wrap ring. Courtesy Two Lilies Designs

Another option for personalization is a ring. This sterling silver wrap ring is made to order by Two Lilies Designs, a Tel Aviv-based, women-owned business. You provide the exact measurements of the person you are buying it for, and there’s enough space to engrave a personalized message.



17. Gold Menorah Necklace

Talya Jewelry, $90

A gold menorah necklace. Photo courtesy Talya Jewelry

If you wish to accentuate Hanukkah in your holiday gift, Talya Jewelry offers the most adorable gold-plated necklace with a tiny menorah charm pendant.

On Talya Jewelry’s storefront you’ll also find the same necklace in silver, as well as menorah-adorned earrings.

18. Mechanical Puzzle

Tachvivan, $94

This unique 3D puzzle is made in the shape of an observatory table clock, creating a unique experience for any puzzle lover in your life. The Israel-based online store ships domestically and internationally.

19. Poppyfield Artwork

Umasqu, $187

The designs of Tzachi Nevo, who heads the modern wall decor brand Umasqu, have been talked about among Israeli art lovers for quite some time.

Nevo’s new “Nostalgia” collection features artwork depicting a poppy field. This is a direct reference to the October 7 attacks, when Hamas terrorists ravaged villages in southwest Israel, an area associated with poppies.

Prior to the attacks, the Darom Adom (“Red South”) festival brought in thousands of tourists to the area year after year to see the magnificent red flowers.

20. Tree of Life Hannukah Menorah

Emanuel, $199

Emanuel’s Tree of Life menorah. Photo courtesy of Emanuel

It can’t be Hannukah without a menorah. This one is made of laser-cut metal, hand-painted with vibrant birds and flowers.

Artist Yair Emanuel, designs and crafts in many different techniques at his studio in Jerusalem. His designs are based on a fusion of traditional motifs and ancient Jewish manuscripts.

21. Red Silk Dress

Mother-of-All, NIS 990 ($260)

Do you have a holiday party coming up at home, office or nightclub? It never hurts to look put together for the occasion.

A good choice this year would be Mother-of-All’s classic red silk dress. It will remain in the closet of your loved one for years to come, never going out of style.

Mother-of-All has been enjoying success over the past year. The brand’s pieces have been spotted on several celebs and it’s stocked by international retailers such as Revolve.

22. 14K Yellow Gold Star of David Pendant

Rafael Jewelry Designer, $260

A gold Star of David pendant from Rafael Jewely

Finally, we cannot end this list without some solid gold. Literally.

The Star of David is one of the most popular decorative motifs in Judaica. This particular unisex piece would make an excellent gift for any occasion.

Crafted from 14K yellow gold by Rafael, whose design studio sits at the heart of the Old City of Jerusalem, the pendant is inscribed with the biblical phrase “Shema Yisrael,” meaning “Hear o Israel.”

