Israeli startups Revealsense and Iverse are joining forces to help recruiters assess candidates’ mental and emotional state using artificial intelligence (AI).

Revealense‘s technology, Illuminator, analyzes subtle physiological changes — blink rates, shifts in skin pigmentation, blood flow, pulse, voice alterations, facial expressions — to detect changing emotional and cognitive states that the human eye can’t catch. Illuminator pinpoints what triggered a candidate’s reaction and generates a mental profile that identifies traits, intentions, potential responses and evolving mental states in various situations.

Iverse‘s “diagnostic psychologist,” trained on thousands of diagnostic interviews conducted by senior occupational psychologists for hundreds of positions in Israel and abroad, identifies cognitive skills, performance capabilities, interpersonal skills and organizational fit, all based on a video of a job interview. The technology can assess a candidate’s suitability faster, and at a fraction of the cost, of a human psychologist.

“PsyAI powered by Illuminator,” the combination of both these AI-powered technologies, can inform employers whether a candidate really means what was said in the interview, flags any responses that indicate the candidate is concerned or hesitant about the role, and highlights the issues that motivate and inspire the candidate to succeed.

AI is now used extensively across all stages of the recruitment process, from algorithms that search job boards for suitable candidates, to screening their resumes, to engaging with them in real-time using chatbots.

But the collaboration between Revealense and Iverse – both founded within the last three years – takes it to another level.

“The integrated system extends beyond employee recruitment and can be used as a decision-support tool during employees’ career development,” says Dov Donin, CEO of Revealense.

“Employee interviews can identify which employees within the organization can be promoted, to what roles, what type of management suits each employee, who is fit for relocation, and more.

“These capabilities increase the likelihood of employees thriving in their assigned roles and staying with the organization for years to come.”

“The world of candidate recruitment is changing, and those who understand and adopt these changes will lead the field,” said Shira Spetter, the company’s CEO.

“AI-based occupational psychologists shorten lengthy screening processes from weeks to just hours, cut resource usage by 50 percent, and significantly improve the accuracy of candidate-job matches.”