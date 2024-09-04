1,700-year-old tombs with rare Greek drawings to be unveiled

Two vaulted tombs dating back at least 1,700 years are soon to be revealed to the public for the first time in Ashkelon, Israel.

The conservation and restoration work of the Israel Antiquities Authority conservators. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

The unveiling of these tombs is part of a broader initiative by the southern seaside city and the Israel Antiquities Authority to integrate local heritage assets into public spaces.

This collaboration has already resulted in the development of several historical sites throughout Ashkelon, including a public park in the Wine City neighborhood featuring an ancient industrial complex; an ancient mosaic display near a public playground; and the upgrade of “sarcophagus courtyard” at the Ashkelon Outdoor Museum.

“In recent years we have made a real revolution in the realm of historical site preservation,” said Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam. “[We’ve] made sites accessible to the city’s residents and to the general public, and then organized events and produced educational, cultural and touristic programs with the aim of connecting the city’s history to its present.”

Tombs fit for a goddess (and some deer)

Located near Ashkelon’s marina, these tombs showcase an artistic array of Greek mythological characters, people, plants and animals. The structures, discovered in the 1930s, have undergone extensive conservation.

One tomb, dating to the early fourth century CE, features depictions of Demeter, the oft-pregnant Greek goddess of harvest, grain and earth’s fertility, alongside various nature scenes including vines, grape clusters, greenery and some magic nature ladies (read: nymphs) to tie it all together.

Greek mythology’s fertile goddess Demeter on the tomb’s ceiling. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

Fans of the late great Homer’s work will also be pleased to find a rendering of Medusa, a mythical gorgon with a notoriously problematic hairdo, among the many artistic portrayals in the tomb.

The second tomb, which was relocated from another Ashkelon site in the 1990s, dates back to the second century CE.

It boasts colorful paintings of human figures, birds, deer and other flora and fauna, and also features several lead coffins decorated with similar motifs.

Preservation efforts

While the heat and humidity in Ashkelon may be a perfect excuse to visit the beach, it makes preserving ancient wall paintings a difficult job.

An ancient illustration of a man (perhaps looking under a cushion for his car keys). Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

Mark Abrahami, head of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s art conservation branch, credited the “relatively closed structure” of the tombs for the good state of the artwork they house, noting that there was still plenty of work to be done to make sure they remain intact.

The delicate process of preserving ancient artwork. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

“Naturally, exposure of the centuries-old paint to air and moisture caused fading and weathering. We had to conduct a long and sensitive process to stop and repair the ravages of time and weathering. Some paintings had to be removed from the walls for thorough treatment in the Israel Antiquities Authority’s conservation laboratories, until they were returned to the site,” said Abrahami.

“The other walls of the structure were cleaned, the pigments in the colors of the paintings were accentuated, and the entire building was strengthened and stabilized to preserve it for future generations,” he said.

As the public garden housing these tombs prepares to open for upcoming High Holidays, residents and tourists alike will have the opportunity to marvel at these rare paintings.

Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escusido praised Ashkelon as “an example of how the integration of ancient findings into the urban fabric… imparts additional worth to and provokes interest in its public spaces.”