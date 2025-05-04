When my friend Yona Newman set out to hike the Israel National Trail, he learned firsthand what type of gear truly matters.

Drawing from his experiences navigating diverse terrains from lush forests to vast desert landscapes, we’ve compiled an essential packing list for anyone planning to tackle the entire trail, or just a section or two.

These field-tested recommendations will help ensure you’re prepared for a remarkable journey through Israel.

1. Reliable backpack

“The two single most important things to invest in are a good backpack and good shoes,” Newman emphasizes. Your pack will be your home for weeks or months, carrying everything you need across varied terrain. And if you’re hiking in fall or winter, don’t forget a rain cover!

What constitutes a reliable backpack? The Osprey model, Osprey Atmos AG 65L Men’s Backpack comes highly recommended. If you go for the mythical green version, it’s cheaper.

For women, check out this Osprey version.

2. Quality hiking shoes

Newman is quick to recommend great hiking shoe brands like Salomon, Asolo, Scarpa and Lowa. But his main advice is practical: “There’s no alternative to just going and trying on a shoe and finding what’s comfortable.”

Keep in mind that the Israel National Trail is known to wear out footwear, so durability matters as much as comfort.

We recommend the Salomon X Ultra for men or women.

You need high quality footwear on the Israel National Trail. Photo courtesy of Amazon

3. Weather-resistant sleeping bag

While my friend opted to hike without a tent for most of his journey, a good sleeping bag was non-negotiable.

“It depends what season you’re doing, but it usually gets cold out there,” he notes. His sleeping bag was “a little more weather resistant,” providing protection during unexpected rain or cold desert nights.

This goose down sleeping bag from Western Mountaineering is sure to keep you warm without filling too much of your backpack.

4. Shelter options

Though Newman was fine without a tent, he admits there were challenging nights without one—including “the night it rained really hard” and a convoluted chain of events culminated in the disappearance of a large melon that he intended to eat the following day.

His alternative solution was resourceful: “When I got to Eilat, I just went and found a hardware store and paid 10 shekels for a sheet of nylon you’d use for painting. That proved useful on several occasions — I’d either spread it over myself at night or make a makeshift tent out of it.”

5. Versatile cooking equipment

Simple cooking equipment transformed Newman’s trail experience. His essential cooking kit included:

A gas burner (it’s best to have small gas tanks on hand).

A good pot if you plan to be cooking, which he recommends you should do.

A cup with a handle (“It was my measuring cup, my coffee cup, my cup for anything else I needed.”).

A bowl and spoon (“I didn’t get one of those sporks,” Newman notes with mild disdain. “Seemed like an unnecessary gimmick.”).

A pocketknife for food preparation and anything else you may need to cut along the way.

Something like this 10-piece aluminum camping mess kit ought to be a good start. Aside from a nonstick pot and cover, it includes two bowls, a folding stainless steel spork, a soup spoon, wooden spatula, cleaning sponge and travel bag.

6. Smart food choices

Newman’s food strategy evolved throughout his journey, but he recommends a few solid staples:

– Breakfast: Oatmeal porridge, jazzed up with dried fruit and peanut butter.

– Lunch: Tehina (aka tahini) with a screw-on top (“so you don’t have any accidents of tehina exploding in your bag”) paired with tortillas or pita.

– Dinner: Quick-cooking orange lentils with rice or bulgur, spices, and fresh vegetables when available.

– Beverages: Coffee and tea, essential for morning starts and evening relaxation.

7. Layered clothing system

The Montane featherlite lightweight packable windproof jacket. Photo courtesy of Amazon

For the trail’s sometimes-dramatic temperature shifts, Newman recommends:

– Daytime: T-shirt or a light long-sleeved shirt (you shouldn’t need more than one of each).

– Nighttime: High-quality thermal undershirt, a micro-fleece, and a light packable hiking jacket Newman recommends this lightweight windproof featherlight jacket from Montane for men, or this featherlight jacket for women.

– Accessories: Gloves, durable socks and a hat that fully protects your face and neck from sun exposure.

8. Navigation resources

While on the trail, Newman relied on a tailored Israel National Trail guide known colloquially as The Red Book for information on water sources and navigation. He didn’t feel the need for any compass or GPOS.

The guide, he explains, “has maps and a recommended division of the days. I didn’t stick to it a hundred percent but for a lot of it I did. It shows the route and gives a summary of what to expect and some general interesting information.”

It also points out water sources, “which in the desert is definitely crucial.”

Here’s the newest edition of The Red Book trail guide (in English).

9. Waterproof sandals

A pair of good waterproof sandals — brands such as Shoresh, Chaco, or Teva — serve two purposes: “They’re good for days when you’re walking through a lot of water, or to switch into when you’ve finished walking.”

We recommend a good pair of Teva sandals for men or women.

10. Headlamp

A headlamp is essential for safety and practicality on the trail: navigating in the dark, setting up camp after sunset, or early morning starts.

Here’s a simple LED headlamp that should serve you just fine (no need to overcomplicate things!).

11. Entertainment options

For those quiet moments at camp or long stretches of straight roads, Newman suggests bringing some lightweight entertainment.

– Books: Israelis are people of the book, and that means there’s an awful lot of good local authors to read. So why not find out more about Israel as you walk, by choosing a book from one of our many book lists. Top books to read before you visit Israel, for instance. Or 10 engrossing summer reads. Or a book that help teach you about Israeli history. You can also bring a star chart guide for stargazing. Just make sure that everything you plan to carry is light.

– Tiny musical instruments: “I bought a tin whistle especially before the trek because it’s small and light and easy to play.”

– Games: If you’re walking with somebody, there’s nothing like playing a little game of catch as you walk. “When my brother joined me for a week, he brought a Frisbee.”

12. Hygiene & safety essentials

Newman’s practical kit included:

– Quick-dry microfiber towel for efficient drying and packing

– First aid kit with bandages, tourniquet and disinfectant

– A bottle of hand sanitizer

– Sunscreen and sunglasses

– Toilet paper

– Mosquito repellent

– Sewing kit (“It saved me after the night when a wolf ripped up my bag looking for food”).

Bonus Tip: Embrace the Trail Angels

Newman’s final tip was to lean on the resources offered by the Trail Angels, volunteers who live along the trail at various points throughout the country and lend a helping hand to hikers. From giving rides to offering a shower or bed for the night, the Trail Angels are renowned for their generosity.

“The Trail Angels were definitely helpful. It’s an awesome part of the experience.”

