As Passover approaches, families around the world prepare to gather for the traditional Seder meal.

While many are familiar with the basic elements of the Haggadah – the ancient text that guides the Seder – there are a few interesting details that often go unnoticed.

Here are some intriguing tidbits about the Haggadah and the evening’s rituals that might surprise even seasoned Seder participants.

1. From three questions to four

One of the four questions is featured on a page from a 17th century Ladino Haggadah. Photo courtesy of the National Library of Israel

The familiar “Four Questions” beginning with “Ma Nishtana” originally consisted of only three questions. The Mishnah (second century CE) listed questions about dipping foods twice, eating matzah and consuming bitter herbs. The question about reclining was added later, as this practice became more significant in distinguishing the Seder from other meals in post-Temple times.

2. The Roman connection to reclining

Bottoms up and lean to the left! Photo by Anna Kaplan/Flash90

Speaking of leaning: while many know we lean to the left while drinking wine and eating matzah during the Seder, fewer understand the historical context. This custom emerged during Roman rule when free citizens reclined on couches during meals, while slaves ate standing up. By reclining, Jews symbolically celebrate their freedom from Egyptian bondage. The practice specifically calls for leaning to the left to keep the right hand free for eating (and to avoid choking, because as it turns out, leaning to the right leaves your trachea open to invading morsels).

3. The mysterious fifth cup

The tantalizing fifth glass of wine: Elijah’s cup. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90

Most Seders include four cups of wine, but there’s actually a fifth cup – Elijah’s Cup – that sits on the table. This cup represents the fifth expression of redemption mentioned in Exodus. While traditionally left untouched for the prophet Elijah, some people drink from this fifth cup, creating an interesting variation in custom.

4. Plague mathematics

A little number game for the kiddies. Children love math. Photo by Yahav Gamliel/Flash90

The Haggadah contains a pretty nifty numerical calculation suggesting that while the Torah mentions 10 plagues, the actual number in Egypt might have been as many as 250. This comes from a playful rabbinic interpretation where each plague at the Red Sea is considered five times more powerful than those in Egypt. Though primarily designed to maintain children’s interest during the lengthy Seder, this mathematical game reveals how the rabbis used creative interpretation to enhance the storytelling experience.

5. The original Hillel sandwich

Hillel would’ve loved to put this guy between some sheets of matzah. Photo by Serenity Images23, via Shutterstock

Today’s “Hillel sandwich” — eaten before the Seder meal — combines matzah with bitter herbs and charoset, but in Temple times, it was a lot more appetizing. According to the original description, Hillel combined the Paschal lamb with matzah and bitter herbs, creating a sandwich with actual meat. After the Temple’s destruction, the sandwich evolved to its current form, as sacrificial meat was no longer available.

6. The Afikomen’s name

The fancy bag reserved for a flat and crumbly dessert. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90

The term “afikomen” is thought to be derived from the Greek term epikomion or aphikomenos, which referred to after-dinner revelry. Over time, Jews began to interpret “afikomen” as simply meaning “dessert.” This meaning is signified by a common custom at the Seder: nothing should be eaten after the afikomen.

Why do we hide it? Mostly because it gives the kiddos a reason to stay awake.

7. Chad Gadya: A historical allegory

I’d pay at least THREE zuzim for a fella this cute. Photo by susungkim/Pixabay

According to some scholars, the seemingly simple song “Chad Gadya” (One Little Goat) that concludes many Seders is actually a profound historical allegory.

Each character in the cumulative song represents different empires that oppressed the Jewish people: the cat symbolizes Assyria, the dog represents Babylon, the stick stands for Persia, the fire for Greece, the water for the Roman Empire, the ox for the Saracens; the slaughterer for the Crusaders and the angel of death for the Ottomans.

The final verse, where God defeats the Angel of Death, represents the ultimate redemption and hope for freedom from oppression.

8. Authorship and evolution

A 20th century Moroccan Haggadah. Photo courtesy of the National Library of Israel

The Haggadah has no single author. It evolved organically over many years, with initial formulations during the Mishnaic period (70-200 CE) and continued development through the Talmudic era and beyond. The core structure we recognize today was largely solidified during the Gaonic period (sixth-11th centuries), though communities continue to create new interpretations and additions.

9. Global reach

A 14th century Haggadah from Catalonia, Spain. Photo courtesy of the National Library of Israel

The Haggadah is one of the most translated Jewish texts, appearing in over 15,000 editions and more than 60 languages – from expected languages like English, Spanish and Russian to surprising ones like Yiddish, Amharic, Chinese, Ladino and even Emoji. It’s also available in Braille and various accessible formats, ensuring the Passover story remains open to all.

10. Oldest surviving Haggadah

An excerpt from the Birds’ Head Haggadah, the oldest known surviving Haggadah. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The oldest complete Haggadah manuscript still in existence is the Birds’ Head Haggadah, created in Germany around 1300 CE. Named for its distinctive illustrations depicting humans with birds’ heads (possibly to avoid breaking the biblical prohibition against graven images), this remarkable artifact is housed in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The National Library of Israel is home to several other examples of early Haggadot including the earliest printed copy of a Haggadah in the world, printed in Guadalajara, Spain, in 1480; as well as the remnants of a 12th century Haggadah found in the Cairo Genizah.

11. Diverse traditions of bitter and sweet

There’s a tantalizing bevy of recipes for charoset. Photo by Efrat Shine via Shutterstock

The bitter herbs (maror) and sweet charoset paste vary widely across Jewish communities. Ashkenazi Jews typically use horseradish for maror, while Sephardic and Middle Eastern communities often prefer romaine lettuce or endive.

Charoset recipes are even more diverse: Ashkenazi versions feature apples and walnuts, Persian Jews use dates and nuts, while Yemenite charoset includes exotic spices like ginger and cardamom.

12. Modern additions to the Seder plate

The Seder plate, a canvas that can depict a storied history and a complicated present. Photo by Pixel Shot, via Shutterstock

While the traditional Seder plate contains six symbolic items, many Jewish communities have introduced meaningful additions connecting ancient traditions to modern concerns. Common additions include an orange to represent inclusion of marginalized groups; an olive to symbolize hope for Middle East peace; and a roasted beet as a vegetarian alternative to the shank bone.

Other thoughtful additions include Miriam’s Cup acknowledging women’s contributions, tomatoes supporting farmworker justice or an empty plate representing those facing food insecurity.

These creative symbols transform Passover into a living tradition that speaks to contemporary values while preserving the essence of the liberation narrative.

These fun facts remind us that the Haggadah is not just an ancient text but a living document that continues to evolve to reflect Jewish history while staying relevant to modern Jewish life.

Have a happy Passover, and remember: The first place the kids will check for the afikomen is the couch cushions!

