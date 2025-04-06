Despite Israel still being officially at war, this year’s Passover feels somewhat less heavy than last year, when the holiday was celebrated only six months after the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Many people would still opt for a modest celebration since over 50 Israeli hostages remain captive in Gaza.

Regardless of the way you choose to spend Passover, it’s always nice to give a present to your holiday hosts or get something new for your own Seder table. Any of these 11 Israel-based gifts would fit perfectly.

Homeware is one of the most popular gift categories in Israel. Especially since some of them can be used during the same holiday for which they were gifted.

Peleg Design was founded in 2004 by Shahar Peleg, who holds a degree in design and interior architecture from the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT). The studio’s very quirky but functional pieces are designed to be used in kitchens, homes, offices and other living spaces.

Among the studio’s designs, you can find a sponge holder in the shape of a pelican, a ladle shaped like a whale, kitchen boards painted like Persian rugs and many, many other fun items that make excellent gifts.

The Jewish Holiday Table cookbook. Photo via Amazon

Another item that would make a great Passover gift is a cookbook, especially if it’s one that includes 135 recipes for Jewish cuisine. Co-authored by “kibbutznik New Yorker” Naama Shefi and cooking instructor Devra Ferst, “The Jewish Holiday Table: A World of Recipes, Traditions & Stories to Celebrate All Year Long” is the Jewish Food Society’s collection of recipes and stories meant to preserve Jewish culture.

Speaking of books, if some of your loved ones have large collections – especially if they have large collections of Passover Haggadahs — this book stand would make the perfect gift.

Artori Design’s book holder in the shape of Superman would make a great conversation-starter. At worst, it can be used to prop your stack of leftover matzah.

The Off Bits Jumbo Kit Educational Build Your Own Robot Toy, photo via Amazon

If you’re looking for an afikomen present for a child aged six to 12, the OFFBITS educational build your own robot kit is designed to help children “unleash their creativity by crafting robots and other imaginative objects from diverse materials like cardboard, wood, or repurposed components.” You can bigger or smaller kits, depending on your budget.

Studio Cheha, founded by art graduates and real-life partners Aya and Nir Chehanowski, was launched 10 years ago offering its patented BULBING lamps. The lamps come in dozens of designs, including animals and plants.

The fairy-tale “Marra” mirror is adorned by “bulbing” edges, and can be both mounted to the wall or placed on a flat surface thanks to a built-in stand, illuminating your Passover holiday.

What’s the downside of creating a beautiful elaborate holiday feast? Dishes, of course! Hand cream rich with vitamins and minerals from the Dead Sea makes dry dishpan hands into happier ones, and you get to support an Israeli brand while you’re at it!

Wine is nothing short of an essential on the Passover table. And a unique wine bottle stopper is a truly useful gift that can be reused forever. This wine stopper in the shape of a beanie by Monkey Business would make an amazing present. Or you can try a sombrero, or even a top hat.

Founded in 1994, Monkey Business specializes in reimaging everyday items “from a new perspective.”

Miriam’s integral role in the Exodus story makes many people believe that she too should have a place at the Passover seder table. This beautiful wooden cup is designed by Jerusalem artist Yair Emanuel and includes a matching plate.

Handmade in her Jerusalem studio, Barbara Shaw’s designs are a Jewish-themed paradise, with entire collections dedicated to Passover alone. This year, we suggest a challah cover with a white background and golden Lions of Jerusalem printed on top, suitable for any Jewish holiday table.

Bring Them Home ribbon necklace. Photo by Jewselry via Etsy

If you’re looking for jewelry to give someone you love this year, we suggest one with meaning. Israel-based brand Jewselry offers made-in-Israel jewelry with an Israeli motif.

Although a necklace or earrings with a Star of David would be an obvious choice, this year the ribbon that has turned into the symbol calling for the return of hostages would be a perfect option.

And finally, for some clothing. Each year before Passover, Israelis crowd clothing stores in search of a perfect white outfit for the Seder table, for the admiration of close relative and that distant aunt and uncle you really want to impress.

Israeli designer Shahar Avnet — yes the one who designs gowns for Beyonce — is having a major archive sale on her online shop, including this white tulle kimono. Although the piece is extravagant, it will most likely stay in the recipient’s active wardrobe for years to come.

