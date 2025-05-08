Ten of Israel’s brightest new hopes in the world of deep tech – complex innovations to solve the world’s toughest problems – have been selected for an intensive nurturing program.

The early-stage startups will benefit from a three-month partnership with the semiconductor giant Intel and other multinational corporations.

They were selected by Ignite DeepTech — a new independent accelerator inspired by Intel’s Intel Ignite initiative — from 258 applicants working to drive significant change in many sectors: cybersecurity, AI applications and infrastructure, data and cloud infrastructure, biotechnology, drones and robotics, particle accelerators, quantum technologies, developer tools and road safety.

Ignite DeepTech is supported by the Israel Innovation Authority and Israel’s Economy Ministry.

The Ignite DeepTech startups benefit from the hands-on guidance ofexperienced entrepreneurs, who don’t take equity. They also receive tailored, intensive support focusing on product-market fit, preparation for advanced funding rounds, looking after their mental health, product development, business strategy, marketing and customer management.

Many of the 10 chosen startups are still in stealth mode – operating under the radar while they develop their technology, to avoid tipping off competitors.

But here’s what we do know about them:

SkyPulse Technologies – Fast, agile, flexible made-in-Israel drones with high-end capabilities, designed for affordability and versatility in critical missions.

DYM sense – Revolutionizing road safety with noninvasive alcohol detection technology that prevents drunk driving.

Impala.ai – A platform that allows companies to run large AI models and process vast datasets efficiently, making high-performance AI accessible and scalable for businesses.

MNDL Bio – AI-powered solutions that optimize gene expression and significantly increase protein production yields for companies that use genetic engineering.

DataFlint – A user-friendly platform that helps organizations using Apache Spark (for big data analytics) to quickly identify and fix performance bottlenecks in their systems.

Particle Lab – Pioneering a new architecture for particle accelerators (think Large Hadron Collider, in Geneva, but generally much smaller).

Troup AI – An LLM (large language model) inference platform, which means it infers, rather than relying on being fed data to be trained.

Twine Security – AI-powered digital employees, including one called Alex, who can perform cybersecurity tasks instead of humans.

Huskeys – An AI-powered security platform that defends against sophisticated, dynamic cyberattacks.

Jazz – Cybersecurity.

Alon Leibovich, managing director of Ignite DeepTech, said: “We expect the deep-tech sector to experience explosive growth in the coming years, tackling real-world challenges like spacecraft, robotics, energy, and more.

“We’re excited to support the trailblazing startups selected for this program. Alongside our new programs for pre-seed startups and deep-tech executive training, this brings us closer to realizing our vision of a full support platform for Israel’s deep tech industry.”